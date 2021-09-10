PEOPLE broke the news of Kenny and Armando's wedding in May

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Kenny Tells Daughter He's 'Homesick' While in Mexico with Armando

This week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way sees Kenny and his daughter Cassidy having a heart-to-heart as she visits him in Mexico.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Kenny and Cassidy discuss how he's adjusted to life in Mexico with Armando and his daughter Hannah. "I love living with Armando. I don't have any regrets at all," Kenny, 58, says as the pair travel back to his home.

"I wouldn't assume you have regrets," Cassidy replies. "But like, does any part of you say like, 'Darn, why did I come?'"

Kenny then admits that he has moments where he gets "kind of depressed" being far away from his native Florida — feelings that Armando, 32, isn't even aware of.

At one point, Kenny admits in a confessional that he hasn't "been completely honest" with Armando about "being homesick."

Speaking with Cassidy, Kenny delves deeper into how hard it's been to be away from his own family. "[I'm] just missing everybody, you know?" he tells his daughter. "And I don't let him know it because I don't want him to feel bad or like he's the cause of something. But it's like, I still have guilt."

Asking Cassidy how she feels about him being gone, she tears up and says: "Obviously, I'm happy for you that you're happy. But I feel like now I have, like — I don't want to use the word like 'pick up slack,' but like, I'm in your position."

"I'm the one who makes sure we're all like, interacting and stuff," she continues through tears. "Like, everything's put on me."

As Kenny apologizes to his daughter, Cassidy notes that it's "not a bad thing" overall.

"I just feel like, am I the only one who cares out of all of us? You really were and like, are the foundation of the family," she says. "And it sucks."

Fans were first introduced to Kenny and Armando on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's second season, which aired last year. PEOPLE broke the news of the pair's Mexican wedding in May, and viewers will now get to see how they planned for their special day.

While Kenny and Armando weren't on the same page about the ceremony's cost, they were both concerned over whether they would receive the support of Armando's family.

"First, Armando must open up to his father about his engagement to Kenny. Meanwhile, Kenny and Armando begin to plan long-term," a description from TLC reads. "As Kenny grapples with the guilt of missing his children in Florida, Armando brings up the topic of giving Hannah a younger sibling. This opens up a complicated debate over whether they both agree on expanding their family, when and how, via adoption or surrogacy."