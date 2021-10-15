The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars got married in May

90 Day Fiancé's Kenny and Armando Visit Orphanage as They Consider Adoption in Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Kenneth "Kenny" Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are thinking of starting a family together.

In PEOPLE's sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the couple visits an orphanage for children with HIV in Armando's native Mexico.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I completely understand that ... people need to be vetted to make sure that these kids will be in good hands and good homes," Armando, 31, tells the cameras. "I'm completely for it, but part of me [feels like it] seems like it's going to be a lot."

"A lot to have to go through with government stuff, and who knows how many years down the line we would be able to adopt and where we would be," he continues. "So it just makes me kind of question how long the process is going to take and if this is the best way forward."

At the adoption center, one of the staff members introduces them to the kids, who approach the couple for a hug. Armando and Kenny, 57, hand out soccer balls and other gifts.

"When the kids ran over to us, it was truly amazing," says Kenny, who is already a father of four, in a confessional.

90 Day Fiancé's Kenny and Armando consider adoption, visit HIV positive orphanage in Mexico Credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé's Kenny and Armando consider adoption, visit HIV positive orphanage in Mexico Credit: TLC

"Having come out when HIV and AIDS went rampant, friends were just dying left and right. I don't know how many funerals I went to, how many wakes and memorials I went to," he continues. "So actually the thought of adopting a child with the same thing that was a death sentence 30 years ago, and people were shunning people and didn't want to be near people and family were disowning their children who had it, I would love to take that child that's here today and embrace them and hug them and support them and show them how loved they are."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kenny and Armando tied the knot in Mexico in May. On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the two "begin to plan long-term," a description from TLC reads.

"As Kenny grapples with the guilt of missing his children in Florida, Armando brings up the topic of giving [daughter] Hannah a younger sibling," the description continues. "This opens up a complicated debate over whether they both agree on expanding their family, when and how, via adoption or surrogacy."