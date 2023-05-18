'90 Day' 's Jeymi Shares Emotional Video of Move After Kris Divorce: 'Felt Like a Failure'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jeymi Noguera is reflecting on what could have been.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Colombian woman shared a video from her move out of the apartment she once shared with ex-wife Kris Foster — an over-budget home that was a frequent point of contention for money-conscious Kris.

Viewers of the TLC series last saw Jeymi and Kris in a heated argument that ultimately ended their short marriage.

In her caption on Instagram video, which showed her walking through empty rooms, Jeymi wrote: "This is one of the most difficult videos I have had to edit. I made this video the day I left the apartment I moved into dreaming imagining trusting excited and I left there crying."

Now newly single and leaving her home, Jeymi looked back on the times she "felt like a failure" in her relationship.

That said, Jeymi continued, "If you ask me no I regret nothing I did, I never sacrificed anything because I did everything from the heart and from love... a long time has passed since that day and today I couldn't be happier with that decision…"

With Kris seeming out of her life, Jeymi has been focusing on a new source of support: "I always say that I live alone but I have the greatest love in the world with myself, self-love and Zoe's of course."

TLC

American Kris moved to Colombia and married Jeymi just nine days after they met in person. Their marriage was short-lived — and their time actually in the same place was even shorter after Kris returned to America shortly after the wedding to deal with health and finances. After more than five months passed, and with a growing laundry list of obstacles preventing Kris from returning to Colombia, Jeymi lost faith in the relationship.

Kris did return, but it didn't solve their issues — not least of which because she'd missed Jeymi's birthday for a second year in a row. After a blowout fight that got physical, Kris announced she was "done" with the relationship.

In the first part of the 90 Day tell-all, Jeymi and Kris confirmed they haven't spoken to each other since they ended their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.