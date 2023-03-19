'90 Day' : Jeymi's Pals Fear Another 'Disappearance' by Kris, Call Trip to America a 'Sign' to Scrap the Wedding

On the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jeymi's friends pointed out the latest red flag in her relationship with Kris.

When Kris shared that she might need to return home to the U.S. for a court date, Jeymi's friends questioned her authenticity — and suggested she might be giving the slip to Jeymi ahead of their whirlwind wedding.

During an emotional conversation on Sunday night's episode, Jeymi shared why she was nervous about Kris leaving Colombia just days after arriving — which one of her friends confirmed was "weird."

The pals shared their honest feelings and concerns with cameras. "When Jeymi told me that Kris had to leave one day before the wedding, I just thought she's running away from Jeymi. She doesn't want to commit. She doesn't want to be with her. When she met her, something happened and she's like 'I'm regretting it,'" a friend said in Spanish. They also assumed Kris had fabricated the entire court date.

Kris's potential return to America reopened old wounds for Jeymi. Earlier in their relationship, when they were still communicating from a distance, Kris ghosted Jeymi for a month before Jeymi's 30th birthday (which wasn't the only time Kris had disappeared). During the time apart, Jeymi met someone new. When Kris returned, they both felt their trust had been betrayed.

On Sunday's episode, Jeymi's friends asked her point blank: "Aren't you afraid she's going to disappear like she has before?"

Jeymi responded, "I'm worried that she leaves and later she tells me, 'Oh no, now it's not this, now it's that.' That instead of those days it will be a week, a month. Or forever."

A friend mentioned, "Don't you think it could be a sign that it's not meant to happen?"

Nevertheless, Jeymi stood up for her relationship with Kris: "It's obviously not a fairy tale, but we are a couple and I love her. I feel I have to — I want to support her."

The pair have worked through the hurt in their past and, for now, seemed to be moving forward with confidence — but how their relationship will hold up with Kris back in the U.S. remains to be seen.

As all this was taking place, the couple was also approaching their looming wedding date amid Kris's recovery from a severely painful neck injury. Considering she was bedridden on this latest episode, there was yet another reason Kris and Jeymi were in for a challenging walk down the aisle to come.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.