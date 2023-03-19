'90 Day' : Jeymi's Pals Fear Another 'Disappearance' by Kris, Call Trip to America a 'Sign' to Scrap the Wedding

Jeymi admits her biggest fear is that Kris doesn't return from America for "a week, a month, or forever"

By
Published on March 19, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
Photo: Jeymi Noguera/instagram, Kris Foster/instagram

On the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jeymi's friends pointed out the latest red flag in her relationship with Kris.

When Kris shared that she might need to return home to the U.S. for a court date, Jeymi's friends questioned her authenticity — and suggested she might be giving the slip to Jeymi ahead of their whirlwind wedding.

During an emotional conversation on Sunday night's episode, Jeymi shared why she was nervous about Kris leaving Colombia just days after arriving — which one of her friends confirmed was "weird."

The pals shared their honest feelings and concerns with cameras. "When Jeymi told me that Kris had to leave one day before the wedding, I just thought she's running away from Jeymi. She doesn't want to commit. She doesn't want to be with her. When she met her, something happened and she's like 'I'm regretting it,'" a friend said in Spanish. They also assumed Kris had fabricated the entire court date.

90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
Jeymi Noguera/instagram, Kris Foster/instagram

Kris's potential return to America reopened old wounds for Jeymi. Earlier in their relationship, when they were still communicating from a distance, Kris ghosted Jeymi for a month before Jeymi's 30th birthday (which wasn't the only time Kris had disappeared). During the time apart, Jeymi met someone new. When Kris returned, they both felt their trust had been betrayed.

On Sunday's episode, Jeymi's friends asked her point blank: "Aren't you afraid she's going to disappear like she has before?"

Jeymi responded, "I'm worried that she leaves and later she tells me, 'Oh no, now it's not this, now it's that.' That instead of those days it will be a week, a month. Or forever."

A friend mentioned, "Don't you think it could be a sign that it's not meant to happen?"

Nevertheless, Jeymi stood up for her relationship with Kris: "It's obviously not a fairy tale, but we are a couple and I love her. I feel I have to — I want to support her."

The pair have worked through the hurt in their past and, for now, seemed to be moving forward with confidence — but how their relationship will hold up with Kris back in the U.S. remains to be seen.

As all this was taking place, the couple was also approaching their looming wedding date amid Kris's recovery from a severely painful neck injury. Considering she was bedridden on this latest episode, there was yet another reason Kris and Jeymi were in for a challenging walk down the aisle to come.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Jen, Rishi, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Jen Plagued by Doubt After Rishi Sent Sexy Pic to Another Woman and Visa Issues Doom Her Time in India
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' 's Debbie Wants to 'Wring' Oussama's Neck over Seeming Rejection: 'I Hurt My Kids' and 'Moved Mountains'
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Nicole Keeps a Big Secret from Mahmoud as She Admits Their Marriage Is on the 'Brink of Collapse'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' : Isabel's 'Super Religious' Father Calls Gabe Her 'Ideal Partner' — Before Learning He's Trans
QUEENS COURT -- "Court Adjourns" Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tamar Braxton, JR -- (Photo by: Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK)
Tamar Braxton Celebrates 'Life Partner' Fiancé Jeremy 'JR' Robinson While Marking 46th Birthday
Sister Wives’ Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn’s Birthday with High Tea: ‘I’m So Proud’
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn's Birthday with High Tea: 'I'm So Proud'
Servant, Season 4, Episode 10; Nell Tiger Free in "Servant," now streaming on Apple TV+.
'Servant' Series Finale: How the M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Ends with an Emotional Twist
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Nicole Is 'Mad at Mahmoud' When His Family's Questioning Gets Too 'Personal'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” - Catherine returns to Grey Sloan for a surgical case that makes Lucas and Blue queasy. Amelia treats a possible cancer patient with a family that’s a little too supportive. Owen takes his medical future into his own hands, much to Teddy’s surprise. THURSDAY, MARCH 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) JAKE BORELLI, DEBBIE ALLEN, PAMELA SHAFER
'Grey's Anatomy' : Katherine Avery Reveals Her Secret as Owen Makes a Decision about His Future in Medicine
Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Women Slam Raquel as a 'Liability' Who's 'Only Interested in Men Her Friends Are Married to'
THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Damar Hamlin and host Nick Cannon in the “Sesame Street Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX
Damar Hamlin Stops by 'The Masked Singer' on 'Sesame Street' Night and the Judges Make 2 Correct Guesses
Sister Wives Star Gwendlyn's Fiancée Says Kody Doesn’t Know How to 'Respectfully Talk' with Family Members
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Announces Plans to Change Her Last Name After Getting Married
TV Personality Teresa Guidice visits People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images); Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Learns 'Moving On' Is Her 'Only' Option with Brother Joe Gorga After 6 Months of Therapy
Braunwyn Windham-Burke wedding
Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Daughter Dismisses 'Frickin' Stupid' Vegas Commitment Ceremony to Jennifer Spinner
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner: 'Bright Spot in the Day'
Airris and Jasmine
Why 'Married at First Sight' 's Airris Wants to Wait Until Decision Day to Have Sex with Wife Jasmine