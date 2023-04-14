'90 Day Fiancé' : Jeymi Begs for 'Support' from Long-Distance Wife Kris, Who's Called Only 3 Times in 3 Months

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera are no longer on the same page.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the spouses — who just tied the knot in Jeymi's native Colombia — argue over Zoom about how long Kris has been back in the U.S.

Kris had to return to America for a medication prescription and financial issue, but told her new wife the trip would only last "two weeks." Soon into the trip, though, Kris experienced unforeseen medical issues while also realizing their money was running out — and the only way she could work to save up would be to stay in her home state of Alabama.

"It kills me because I don't think you realize just how bad this is for me," Kris tells Jeymi. "I don't enjoy this at all. I want to be there just as much as you want me there. But I'm having to work here because I can work here."

Kris confides in cameras that Jeymi, who has not worked since Kris moved to Colombia, has slowed down her job search. As a result, Kris has been feeling the pressure as her family's sole breadwinner.

For Jeymi, though, the money doesn't matter. Her new wife's absence is making her doubt their relationship — and Kris's habit of ghosting when times get tough still weighs heavy on her heart.

She tells Kris sarcastically, "The money is more important [than our relationship]. OK, no problem."

Kris responds in anger: "The money? You eating and you having a roof over your head, and you're talking about money is more important to me? If money was important to me, I would be spending the money on myself. I spend every dime sending money to you."

Jeymi doesn't take that as an answer. "I don't care [about] money," Jeymi responds tearfully. "I need support from my wife. You called me three times."

Kris counters, "That's a lie."

But Jeymi stays strong. "Look at your cellphone, Kris. That's no lie," she insists. "I called you, and never answered me. I text you all the time, 'Please, call me when you can.' But you never can?"

Kris claims the various "odd jobs" she works means she can't pay close attention to her cell phone, but a hurt Jeymi says, "You no call me never. It's the first time [I've] looked at you in one month."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.