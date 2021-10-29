"You can tell they're professional," she says of her future in-laws in a sneak peek

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Attempts Yoga with Sumit's Parents on The Other Way: 'They're So Flexible'

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit Singh's mother Sahna wanted to improve Jenny Slatten's cooking skills. Now, both of Sumit's parents are eager to boost Jenny's overall wellbeing.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Sumit's mother and father, Anil, lead Jenny, 63, in a yoga lesson.

"[Jenny] has aged a lot," Sahna, who was once a yoga instructor, tells the cameras in Hindi. "I think if she stays healthy, she wouldn't get sick in the future."

The trio roll out their mats and begin their practice. With each move, the couple instructs Jenny on how to properly execute the position, and she tries to follow along as best as she can.

While attempting to enter a bridge position, Jenny is unable to lift herself off the ground and hold the pose. "You got me on that one," she tells Sahna.

Needless to say, Jenny is "very impressed" with her future in-laws.

"You can tell they're professional," she says in a confessional. "You can tell they know what they're doing, just calling out all the poses. They're so flexible, and my body doesn't want to do that."

In a separate confessional, Sahna says Jenny "has become absolutely rusty" and declares that she possesses "no strength."

"I am also around that age. Meaning, I'm much better than she is," she adds. "I can do yoga well. And what I did, she couldn't do."