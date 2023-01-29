'90 Day' 's Jen Worries About 'Chasing' Model Rishi and 'Falling for the Wrong Guys' Ahead of Move to India

It was certainly not love at first sight for Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh Dhakar.

On Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere, Jen said she'd immediately ruled out romance with the personal trainer the first time they met in her hotel lobby — simply because he was so chiseled. Knowing luck has not been on her side with attractive men, Jen tried not to pursue Rishi, 32, at all. However, he broke her down after a week of trying.

"I was not interested in him at all. I though he was kind of a douchebag," said Jen , 46. "We saw each other four or five times. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what made me fall for Rishi, but I knew he was the one."

Jen's resistance came from her "track record of falling for the wrong guys."

She explained, "I would choose guys who were good looking and very charismatic, but in terms of a long-term partner, they were not what I needed."

But Rishi broke that trend — sort of. Though he's a model, Jen found more assurance in her connection with Rishi than previous failed relationships.

Then, she revealed, "Within a month of us meeting, he proposed."

Though they were ready to tie the knot, the long-distance couple still has had questionable moments. In one moment on Sunday's episode, Jen shared a video of herself crying into her phone's camera. In the moment of weakness — which happened during a two-year COVID lockdown — Jen thought Rishi was no longer interested in her because he hadn't responded to her messages.

"I'd love to be wrong about this, but I just have a feeling. I have a feeling that you're distancing yourself and that maybe you're not all in," she said in a video she sent to Rishi. "I'll always love you. You're like, my first love, but I can let go because I have to love myself and I don't like feeling like I'm chasing you."

They made it through the rough patches, though, and Jen was just a week away from moving to India. Her brother expressed some skepticism about the relationship — citing Jen's past insecurities. While she acknowledged that it hadn't always been easy, Jen was ready for a new chapter a world away from her home in Oklahoma.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.