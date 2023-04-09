'90 Day's' Jen Is 'Ready to Smack' Rishi After She Confronts Him with Proof of His Social Media Shenanigans

Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher's rocky romance was in trouble once again on this week's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way as she wondered if the latest hiccup "could be the end of things."

With Jen's frustrations still simmering about Rishi not telling his parents about their relationship, the couple visited a spa to try and relax. Jen had received a new visa for India, and it seemed like they were headed toward happier times.

But after the spa treatment, Jen confronted Rishi over his social media messages.

Jen asked Rishi if he received a lot of messages from other women, which he admitted he did since he became a model. But Rishi was adamant that these women were "just social media friends" and denied ever trying to meet up with anyone in the real world.

"I just give them reply, nothing more than that," he insisted.

But Jen had come armed with receipts, producing screenshots of a shirtless photo Rishi had sent to her friend, plus messages that made it seem like Rishi had been trying to arrange a meetup.

Even with the screenshots waved in front of his face, Rishi denied it.

"I'm like, borderline ready to smack him," Jen said in a confessional. "I feel like I'm all over the place in this relationship. One minute I'm happy, I'm in love ... the next minute I'm angry, I'm resentful."

She continued, "I'm done making excuses for him, I'm giving him a chance to come clean.

Defeated, she added, "This could be the end of things right now."

Backat the spa, Rishi stood firm and exclaimed, "I'm not lying."

"Bulls---," said Jen.

If Jen was ready to write off Rishi and their relationship, it seemed the universe might be too.

Earlier in the episode, Rishi met up with his friend and astrologer Nitesh to seek out advice about when he should tell his family about the relationship. He still found it "scary" to tell them, he said, so he hoped Nitesh might be able to look at the stars to divine a good date to break the news.

Nitesh had a date in mind: Aug. 2 at 4 p.m.

With August two months away and Jen already upset over how long Rishi had avoided telling his family, he said in a confessional: "She might be angry on me."

But a short-term timeline was the least of Rishi's problems as Nitesh warned that the marriage would not be easy. "You'll have to fight a lot," he predicted.

In fact, after Nitesh had looked at their individual horoscopes, he said it seemed "impossible" the pair could have a successful marriage.

"Destiny-wise," he explained, "it is very difficult for you guys to get married because your kind of traits — they are not matching with Jen's traits, astrologically."

But Rishi remained determined to marry Jen, adding, "I just hope that she will not completely give up on our relationship."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.