'90 Day' : Jen Plagued by Doubt After Rishi Sent Sexy Pic to Another Woman and Visa Issues Doom Her Time in India

Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher's relationship stress ramped up yet another level on Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way after Jen discovered of a "half-naked" photo Rishi had sent to another woman.

In the preview for next week's episode, Jen is set for confrontation, asking Rishi: "Why would you send a girl a picture of you half-naked?"

Rishi offers a weak response, telling her, "I just send them, reply, nothing more than that."

But it's a "bulls---" answer according to Jen. "Do you know how embarrassing this is for me?" she tells him before admitting in a separate interview later: "I'm questioning my judgment, I'm questioning everything."

Rishi Singh/instagram, Jennifer Charity Boecher/instagram

The fresh drama came after another turbulent week for the couple, with an unexpected visa situation reducinging Rishi to tears as Jen worried there was a "possibility" she would never return to India.

When Jen spoke an immigration lawyer while in India, she found out her visa was valid only for a single entry. If she returned to the U.S. as the lawyer had recommended due to COVID, she was not sure when a new visa would allow her to return to be with Rishi.

"I feel like an idiot because, I don't know, I should have checked it better," she said.

Jen explained that if she did return to the U.S. it would be hard to find the motivation to come back to India because her friends and family would pressure her to stay. "I don't know how long it's going to be before I can come back," she said.

An emotional Rishi wiped away a tear as the couple talked about their options, telling Jen, "I don't want to lose you just because of that f---ing visa."

Rishi described it as a "heartbroken moment" for him. "It's really hard to find love, and the worse thing is, [it was] really hard to find you."

TLC

The couple previously spent two years in a long-distance relationship and Rishi feared having to "wait again for years" for another love connection.

"This feels like it ruins everything," he said forlornly.

The couple embraced, but what would happens next was uncertain. Jen explained in an confessional interview that she was worried Rishi's family would convince him to accept an arranged marriage without her around to help him resist their pressure.

She added, "I just hope our love is strong enough for this relationship to survive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.