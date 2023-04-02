'90 Day Fiancé' : 'Disgusted' Jen Admits It's 'Suspicious' That Rishi Sent a Sexy Pic to Her Friend

Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher's relationship hit yet another rough patch on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way after Jen's friend reveals Rishi sent her a scandalous photo.

On Sunday's episode, Jen was struggling with life back in Stillwell, Oklahoma, after she had to abruptly leave India. "I didn't anticipate or want to be home for this long, and my life feels like it's on hold here," she said.

After being in the U.S. for three months, Jen confessed, "I'm devastated because Rishi just re-proposed to me. It was the most romantic thing ever. I was reconnecting with him, I felt like we were finally going to be together, and it's really frustrating because it makes me feel like I'm starting all over again."

She updated her friends Randi and Myra over Zoom that she'd be heading back to India soon, which prompted Randi to openly express her concerns.

Jen tried to reassure her friends and said, "I know that I love him, and I've done long-distance before. It's different than that whole day-to-day. But he's been talking lately more and more about telling his mom and he re-proposed. I'm not going to not honor my commitments. I need to go see him. I need to be with him in person."

She continued, "Last time I thought I was actually going to be able to stay there but it only ended up being a month and I had to leave. I feel like I haven't been able to see if he's gonna actually follow through on anything when I'm not having to be pushed out of the country."

Her friend Myra broke her silence and pointed out that Jen had been back in the U.S. for some time and they weren't "sure" what Rishi had been up to while she was away.

"He's just never given me any reason to think that he wasn't [loyal]. Granted, I was really insecure when he was like, 'My family wants to marry me off in an arranged marriage.' Yeah, at that time I was really worried. But since then he hasn't done anything shady."

Randi disagreed and said that the last time she spoke to Rishi "he was hitting on me."

"To me, there was nothing about those messages that made me uncomfortable," Jen replied.

Randi then dropped a bombshell: "Jen, he sent me a photo of him with his shirt off. I'm sending it to you right now."

Clearly blindsided, Jen said, "Wait, when was this?" Randi let her know that the text had been sent "right before you went to go see him."

Randi explained why she waited to tell Jen about the snap. "I knew you were gonna do what you wanted to do so I didn't tell you. I try to give you advice and you don't take it. I'm telling you now, hoping that'll maybe give you some clarity. But I just sent you the screenshots."

A text from Randi was then shown and read, "Let me see a pic," and Rishi replied with the now-infamous shirtless photo.

Expressing shock, Jen said, "Oh my God."

In a confessional interview, Jen explained, "Randi catfished Rishi before I went back to India the last time and I brushed off what Randi was saying about Rishi being unfaithful and the fact that he sent her these instant messages because I thought that it was some miscommunication of sorts. But also because Rishi had told me that he had been faithful during our two years apart."

A previous moment of Jen asking Rishi if he had slept with or messaged anyone during their break was then shown. Rishi said no and claimed he instead "totally engaged myself into work. I didn't have time ... I was not available for anyone."

"I've told him, just be honest with me," Jen continued in her confessional. "So when I see the shirtless photo that Rishi sent Randi — are you freaking kidding me dude? I don't know why he would send that. I genuinely am just disgusted. I'm disgusted."

Randi revealed that when she catfished Rishi she pretended to be a model and told him she'd be visiting Jaipur soon.

"He was basically hitting on me," she said.

Myra told Jen, "I don't really trust him the way that you do, I'm sorry."

Randi said she and Rishi were also "making plans to meet somewhere" after she told him she would be in India.

"And then I think he realized that we're friends and he blocked me," said Randi. "It's pretty messed up. It's really, really messed up."

"Believe me, I have doubts now. I do," Jen admitted. "But I feel paralyzed in the situation like, at this point to be like f--- you I'm moving on, like, I saw some texts f--- you I'm moving on, I'm not saying it's not significant, it is. I would like to know if this is a pattern."

She then told cameras, "It does look suspicious and I get that, but at this point I can't just end the relationship so quickly and easily. It's just not that easy. I love him. I have to go back. I can't help it."

Myra urged Jen to "confront him" and Jen agreed.

"Knowing this now, I will confront him. But I need to be there with him and see what he says."

Later in the episode, Rishi had his own conversation with a friend, Khushi, who asked how he and Jen were doing. He told her Jen would be coming back to India now that her visa is "valid again."

Asked if Jen will be there for good, Rishi said, "Yes, we will even get married."

The comment made his friend laugh and confess, "I don't believe you."

She explained, "You haven't told your family. You should have told your family the last time, when she met everyone."

Rishi said, "Last time we thought that we could plan it, but we oculdn't because we didn't have time."

Sharing things from a woman's perspective, Khushi said, "If my boyfriend doesn't tell his family about me for such a long time, then even I would be upset by this."

Khushi shared more of her thoughts in a confessional interview and said, "I feel that Rishi should now tell the truth to his family because if Jen is leaving everything to come here, and if it's too late and his family doesn't agree, it might just get worse."

Khushi then asked Rishi what would happen if Jen "loses her patience," causing him to confess, "Sometimes she starts doubting the relationship. Will it work or not? The main thing is, when you have been through the past two years already, I mean, waiting for those two years, then you just have to wait a few more months."

Khushi pointed out that Jen has insecurities about Rishi and asked him if he truly loves her.

"I mean, yes, of course," replied Rishi.

Khushi made it clear she didn't believe that either. "Not only me, but no one around here would believe that RIshi loves a girl so far away. You never cheated on her?"

"No," Rishi insisted.

Khushi expressed suspicions about Rishi's behavior and told him, "I have known you for so many years. You often come out with us and once we reach any bar, we never seem to be able to find you, or know where you are the whole night."

Though Rishi said, "Yes, but I do stay there only," Khushi pointed out, "Yes, because you area always around girls."

"Since Rishi hangs out with so many girls and goes out at night, and after drinks, I mean, if anyone else was in my place they wouldn't believe that Rishi never cheated on Jen," Khushi told cameras. "I have a lot of sympathy for Jen. The situation she's in is not good for her because it's not right to waste her time."

Rishi also denied that he "liked" the girls he's met while out with friends.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.