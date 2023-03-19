'90 Day' : Isabel's 'Super Religious' Father Calls Gabe Her 'Ideal Partner' — Before Learning He's Trans

Isabel Posada and Gabe Paboga's visit with her family got off to a good start on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The couple had dinner with her parents and spoke honestly when asked about their intentions for their relationship. When Isabel and Gabe revealed their hopes to spend the rest of their lives together, her family was overjoyed.

"Isabel's last relationships were missing the core values of respect and true love," he father told cameras in Spanish. "But Gabriel is a good person, who has a heart and a special disposition to love her."

When Gabe revealed he'd permanently moved to Colombia to be with Isabel and her children, the parents expressed their support. "Gabriel wanting to come live in Colombia was a surprise, and I'm very happy to hear that because that indicates that their relationship is improving every day," the father said.

The parents asked how "serious" Isabel and Gabe had become in their relationship and were pleased to hear that the couple planned to be together for the long haul.

"I think that the ideal person for my daughter, Isabel, at this moment, might be Gabriel," the father told cameras.

Her mother added, "We hope that with this relationship with Gabriel, Isabel will have a better future."

Though the conversation went well, there was still one thing weighing heavily on Gabe's mind. He has been set on proposing to Isabel, but not without revealing he's transgender to her parents. The main thing standing in the way, though, was that Gabe recently learned that Isabel's father is considered "super religious" and "conservative."

A preview for next week's episode shows Gabe coming out to the family as Isabel's father puts his forehead in his palm.

On Sunday, though, Gabe game out to his longtime friend Trey. The American friend, who also lives in Colombia, was accepting and offered support as Gabe readied to share his journey with Isabel's parents.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.