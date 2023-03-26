'90 Day Fiancé' : Isabel Is 'Scared' She Might Abandon Gabe If Her Parents Don't Accept Him as Trans

On Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, many questions still hung over Gabe Paboga and Isabel Posada as they both braced for her parents' response after he finally comes out as transgender

By
Published on March 26, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day Gabe and Isabel doctors visits
Photo: TLC

Isabel Posada has a giant decision to make on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way if her parents don't accept that Gabe Paboga is transgender.

As the couple prepares to reveal Gabe's "big secret" to her family, they had a vulnerable conversation about their fears. "Are you worried about my secret because your father is traditional?" Gabe asked Isabel in Spanish.

She admitted she's "scared," reasoning, "Maybe tomorrow he'll say 'God doesn't like that!'"

Gabe was shocked to hear Isabel wasn't certain she'd pick him over her family. While discussing how to broach the conversation, he asked Isabel: "Is it me, or your father?"

She was honest in her response: "What a question! I don't know. If you don't know what you're going to say [to my parents], then I don't know what decision I'm going to make."

Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
TLC

This answer shook Gabe to the core — and made his question the strength of his relationship with Isabel. To Gabe, Isabel and so have her two children had become family — but it seemed that total devotion wasn't there yet on her side.

"My heart is dropping right now because she just told me that she doesn't know who she would pick — me or her family," Gabe said. "I did not expect that. In the back of my head, I thought that, no matter what, that we were going to be together. It makes me feel like our relationship isn't as solid as I thought it was."

Earlier in the season, Gabe learned that Isabel considers her father "conservative" and "super religious." Because of this, it was suspected he may not be on board with Isabel dating a transgender man.

There is hope, though. When Gabe visited with Isabel's family, they expressed their love for him. The father even called Gabe the "ideal partner" for his daughter, adding, at least "at this moment."

Sunday night's episode saw Gabe come out to the family — though TLC left the episode on a giant cliffhanger, leaving out Isabel's parents' response.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' 'Fiancé' : Debbie Calls Morocco a 'Freakin' Nightmare' as Strangers Gawk at Her Age Gap with Oussama
Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Jeymi Is Days Away from Marrying Kris — but Still Hasn't Come Out to Her Own Mother
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Why the 'Yellowjackets' Season Premiere Features the Bananas Backpack Scene from 'The Challenge'
Andrew Nixon and Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Kate Walsh Posts Rare Photo with Fiancé Andrew Nixon in Sydney After 'Grey's Anatomy' Cliffhanger
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Shares Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Soul' Nicole: 'You're the Best Thing'
Love Is Blind. Chelsea in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea Has No 'Bad Blood' — Even After 'Uncomfortable' Exchange Between Her Fiancé and His Ex
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Kaity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Gabi. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says His 'Heart Has Been Yanked in 2 Directions' Ahead of Proposal Day
Love is Blind. (L to R) Micah, Amber in episode 404 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Was 'Never' into the Guy She Rejected After Their Pod Split — She's Just 'Flirty'
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Planned Her 'RHOA' Exit 'Long Before' She Met Her Husband: 'I Wasn't Running Away'
90 Day Fiancé: Debbie’s ‘Inner Girl’ Shines Through on Camel Ride while Oussama Calls Her ‘Crazy Woman’
'90 Day Fiancé' : Oussama Calls Debbie a 'Crazy Woman' as Her 'Inner Girl' Shines Through During Camel Ride
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' : Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery Returns as Tragedy Strikes Grey Sloan
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss, Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Ariana Madix Defended Raquel Leviss Against 'VPR' 'Mean Girl' Gang-Up Before Tom Sandoval Affair Was Exposed
THE MASKED SINGER: Fairy in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22, THE MASKED SINGER: Axolotl in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22 , THE MASKED SINGER: Macaw in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22
'The Masked Singer's' Country Night Brings 2 More Eliminations — and Some Clues from Special Guests!
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Admits Excluding Melissa's Family from Her Wedding to Louie Was 'Not an Oversight'
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : How an 'Intense' Line Dancing Fling Led a Couple Down a 'Rocky Path' to Open Marriage
Bachelor Zach recap
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Swears Off Sex During Fantasy Suites — but Makes 'the Biggest Mistake I Could've'