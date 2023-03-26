'90 Day Fiancé' : Isabel Is 'Scared' She Might Abandon Gabe If Her Parents Don't Accept Him as Trans

Isabel Posada has a giant decision to make on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way if her parents don't accept that Gabe Paboga is transgender.

As the couple prepares to reveal Gabe's "big secret" to her family, they had a vulnerable conversation about their fears. "Are you worried about my secret because your father is traditional?" Gabe asked Isabel in Spanish.

She admitted she's "scared," reasoning, "Maybe tomorrow he'll say 'God doesn't like that!'"

Gabe was shocked to hear Isabel wasn't certain she'd pick him over her family. While discussing how to broach the conversation, he asked Isabel: "Is it me, or your father?"

She was honest in her response: "What a question! I don't know. If you don't know what you're going to say [to my parents], then I don't know what decision I'm going to make."

TLC

This answer shook Gabe to the core — and made his question the strength of his relationship with Isabel. To Gabe, Isabel and so have her two children had become family — but it seemed that total devotion wasn't there yet on her side.

"My heart is dropping right now because she just told me that she doesn't know who she would pick — me or her family," Gabe said. "I did not expect that. In the back of my head, I thought that, no matter what, that we were going to be together. It makes me feel like our relationship isn't as solid as I thought it was."

Earlier in the season, Gabe learned that Isabel considers her father "conservative" and "super religious." Because of this, it was suspected he may not be on board with Isabel dating a transgender man.

There is hope, though. When Gabe visited with Isabel's family, they expressed their love for him. The father even called Gabe the "ideal partner" for his daughter, adding, at least "at this moment."

Sunday night's episode saw Gabe come out to the family — though TLC left the episode on a giant cliffhanger, leaving out Isabel's parents' response.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.