'90 Day' 's Isabel Hopes Gabe Will 'Take on the Role of Father' to Her Kids as He Joins Family

Gabe arrived at the airport in Colombia to a family hug — with girlfriend Isabel and her two kids, Miguel and Sara

By
Published on February 26, 2023 10:00 PM
Gabriel Paboga, Isabel Posada
Photo: Gabriel Paboga/Instagram; Isabel Posada/Instagram

Isabel and Gabe are finally back together on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Sunday night's episode featured a beautiful airport reunion between the loved ones — and Isabel's two kids.

The couple shared much more detail on Gabe's relationship with Isabel's children, Miguel and Sara, showcasing how they've already started to become a family.

On the car ride to the airport, Isabel's son rejoiced knowing Gabe was moving in with them for good. "After so much time, he's finally coming," Miguel said in Spanish.

Isabel expanded on their connection to cameras. "The relationship between Gabe and Miguel Ángel is amazing," the mother said. "The conenction they have is like two friends."

Gabe is close with Isabel's teenage daughter too. "The relationship with Sara is also very good," Isabel added. "But it's more mature because she's a little older. They tell each other things, Sara asks him when she has doubts about some decisions. They support each other a lot."

Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
TLC

Later in the episode, Gabe learned that Sara already knows he's transgender. Gabe was surprised to learn this, as he's never felt their connection was altered by her knowledge of his transition. He expressed joy to Isabel about being unconditionally accepted by her daughter.

As Gabe moved to Colombia for good, Isabel expressed hope that this may be the final piece of her forever family.

"I brought him into my children's lives, and I hope that Gabe will take on that role of a father," Isabel said. She talked about her past exes and how they negatively impacted her children, admitting, "The experiences for my children were not very good."

The family got off to a good start. When Gabe arrived at the Colombian airport, they had a loving group hug before heading home to start their new life together.

Gabriel Paboga
Gabriel Paboga/Instagram

Isabel and Gabe are not yet engaged. There's one giant piece standing in their way — Isabel's family. Though Gabe has been accepted by her loved ones, he still hasn't come out to them as transgender. That's something Gabe is set on doing before he pops the question to Isabel, as he wants her family to accept him fully before he officially joins the family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

