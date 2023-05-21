'90 Day' : New Bride Isabel Fears Gabe's 'Loose Lifestyle' as His Friend Warns That He 'Pulls a Lot of Women'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Isabel has one deal-breaker when it comes to her husband's social life outside their marriage — no more clubbing!

By
Published on May 21, 2023 10:01 PM
90 day Isabel, Gabe, Trey
Photo: Isabel Posada/instagram, Gabriel Pabon/instagram, TLC

Gabriel Paboga was in the hot seat with his new wife, Isabel Posada, on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all — and so was his best friend.

The couple revealed why Gabe is no longer allowed to spend extended time with his pal Trey... and it comes down to Isabel's perceptions of the man's lifestyle. In speaking about Trey — who has been framed as a womanizer throughout the season — Isabel shared why she's skeptical to let Gabe go to the clubs with his friend.

"I don't agree with his loose lifestyle," said Isabel, translated from Spanish. "I have nothing against it, because it's his life, but when it's leading my husband to that, that's when it matters to me."

She added, "What I don't like is Trey is creating the occasions and opportunities" for Gabe to meet other women.

90 Day Fiance Gabe and Isabel
TLC

Trey then chimed in about how Gabe actually behaves when they go out together — and he certainly gave Isabel some ammo for her argument. "If he's gonna do something, it's gonna be on him," Trey said. "And I'm gonna be honest with you right now — when we do go out, Gabe does pull a lot of women."

Based on their shocked expressions, it seemed most of Isabel's 90 Day castmates seemed to side with her after Trey's bombshell. Despite the tense conversation, though, Gabe and Isabel's marriage is going strong — and they just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 day fiance
'90 Day' : Rishi Is Hellbent on Marrying Jen — Even Though She Doesn't Consider Him Her Fiancé Anymore
90 day Kris and Jeymi
'90 Day' 's Kris Literally Crashes Out of Marriage to 'Cheater' Jeymi, Who Says She 'Fell in Love with a Scam'
90 day Gabe, Mahmoud and Nicole
'90 Day' : Mahmoud Storms Off Tell-All amid Accusations He's 'Forcing' Religion on a Crying Nicole
“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Bar Paly (Anastasia "Anna" Kolcheck) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen).
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ends with Hopeful New Beginnings for All: 'Ready for Your Next Adventure?'
Olivia Plath
Olivia Plath Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Brother Micah, 15: 'Life Isn't Promised'
90 Day: Yohan, Daniele
'90 Day' : Daniele Says 'a Lot of Acrobatics Involved' Are Necessary for Intimacy with Towering Husband Yohan
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Finale: Meredith Returns, Bailey Gets Her Due and Teddy's Fate Hangs in the Balance
Vanderpump Rules finale trailer
'VPR' Finale Playback: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's 9 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments in Their Scandoval Chat
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS); https://www.instagram.com/p/B56N7fjjVvF/ Had the pleasure of spending the weekend in Medellin and spending time with some of the locals there as well. Being there, seeing and learning about their history puts a lot in perspective. Even after having such a violent and rough history, they are some of the giving and amazing people i have interacted with. I would definitely recommend going if you haven't before. I think it's so important to learn about the culture and history of any foreign place you visit. It will give you a better understanding of the world and open your mind up to being a better person. . . . . . . . . #igers #instapic #colombia #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #travel #jetset #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #vacation #airplane #international #instraveling #tourism #tourist #trip #instapassport #medellin #comuna13 #graffiti #history #culture
Ariana Madix Recalls Meeting New Love Daniel Wai — at a Wedding — 10 Days After Tom Sandoval Broke Her Heart
Jeymi Noguera, Kris Foster
'90 Day' 's Jeymi Shares Emotional Video of Move After Kris Divorce: 'Felt Like a Failure'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Medusa in the “Semi-Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER ; Macau in the “Quarter Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Picks a Winner — Find Out Whether Macaw or Medusa Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone
Sophia Stallone Says Her Father Sylvester Becomes 'Full-On Rambo' When She Brings a Date Home
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)