'90 Day' : New Bride Isabel Fears Gabe's 'Loose Lifestyle' as His Friend Warns That He 'Pulls a Lot of Women'

Gabriel Paboga was in the hot seat with his new wife, Isabel Posada, on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all — and so was his best friend.

The couple revealed why Gabe is no longer allowed to spend extended time with his pal Trey... and it comes down to Isabel's perceptions of the man's lifestyle. In speaking about Trey — who has been framed as a womanizer throughout the season — Isabel shared why she's skeptical to let Gabe go to the clubs with his friend.

"I don't agree with his loose lifestyle," said Isabel, translated from Spanish. "I have nothing against it, because it's his life, but when it's leading my husband to that, that's when it matters to me."

She added, "What I don't like is Trey is creating the occasions and opportunities" for Gabe to meet other women.

Trey then chimed in about how Gabe actually behaves when they go out together — and he certainly gave Isabel some ammo for her argument. "If he's gonna do something, it's gonna be on him," Trey said. "And I'm gonna be honest with you right now — when we do go out, Gabe does pull a lot of women."

Based on their shocked expressions, it seemed most of Isabel's 90 Day castmates seemed to side with her after Trey's bombshell. Despite the tense conversation, though, Gabe and Isabel's marriage is going strong — and they just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.