'90 Day' 's Gabriel Plans to Propose to Isabel — and Tell Her Parents He's Transgender: 'They Need to Know'

Gabriel Paboga is ready propose to Isabel Posada — but first he has to have a serious conversation with her parents.

As the Florida native readied for his move to Colombia on Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere, he knew that a big step toward his and Isabel's future as a couple would be letting her parents know Gabriel is transgender.

Ahead of the conversation, Gabriel asked a friend whether he should disclose before or after he asked for Isabel's parents' blessing and her hand in marriage.

"With her family it's different," said Gabriel (who acknowledged that he hadn't told all of his friends about being trans), "because I'm becoming a part of this family now. When we get married, they are now my family."

He added, "I don't want to have any secrets. And I don't want them to find out from anyone else."

TLC

Gabriel had already spent a considerable amount of time in Colombia — even renting his own apartment there. In that period, he'd grown close with Isabel's family, and he recognized he owed it to them to share his journey.

"They gotta know," he told the friend. "They accepted me. They love me so much, and I feel like every time I see them I'm like, 'Damn, I feel so bad' because they need to know."

Gabriel's friend encouraged him to come out before asking for his potential in-law's blessing — that way, he could be certain they'd accepted him fully before agreeing.

Isabel herself had known Gabriel is trans since the first morning after they met, and she'd accepted him without question. "Gabriel, it's OK," she texted in Spanish. "I have no problem."

Over the course of this season of The Other Way, Gabriel appears to have his sit-down with Isabel's parents. Despite their love for each other, he can't help wondering that, if her family disapproves, whose side will Isabel take?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.