'90 Day' : Gabe's Transition Becomes a Stumbling Block as He Rushes to Marry Isabel Before His Visa Expires

As 90 Day Fiancé's newest engaged couple grew increasingly frustrated about the paperwork required for them to wed in Colombia, she testily suggested maybe he should "stay in the United States"

By
Published on April 16, 2023 10:00 PM
Gabe and Isabel fight about his birth certificate, 90 Day Fiance
Gabriel Paboga is headed back to America on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — much to Isabel Posada's dismay.

The couple just got engaged, but Gabe's visa was about to expire. They hoped to solve that problem by marrying as quickly as possible, but Gabe's U.S. documents complicated that plan.

On Sunday night's episode, Gabe and Isabel were unable to get a marriage license in her native Colombia without Gabe's birth certificate reading "male." Because Gabe is transgender, he didn't yet have the correct papers (up to this point after his transition, he'd been happy just to live authentically, so he never took the proper steps to update his documentation).

That turned out to be a big hurdle for their walk to the altar — and meant Gabe was even more likely to have to leave Colombia for up to a year or risk breaking immigration law.

Isabel told cameras she was "devastated" to think of being "alone again" if Gabe couldn't return to Colombia.

Gabe and Isabel fight about his birth certificate, 90 Day Fiance
She was also growing frustrated with Gabe, telling him: "You should have all the information because it's important. It's not a vaccine or a pill, it's a surgery that's very important — that changed your whole life."

Gabe countered, "In the United States I never used my birth certificate."

"Then stay in the United States," Isabel shot back.

Gabe replied, "All my life, I never knew I would live in Colombia."

By the end of the episode, Isabel and Gabe had made up — but he stil had to return to the U.S. to procure the correct documents. So Isabel dropped Gabe at the airport, unsure of when she'd see him next.

There was also the matter of telling his skeptical family about the engagement. As he headed back to the States, Gabe braced to defend his fast-moving relationship to his loved ones.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

