'90 Day' : Gabe Sobs as His Wedding Day Turns Chaotic Thanks to a No-Show Sister and 'Very Angry' Bride Isabel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada had the perfect wedding planned — or so they thought.

"I woke up feeling good," Gabriel, 32, said on Sunday's episode. "I feel like I'm feeling sexy and I'm ready."

The Florida resident proceeded to get ready for his wedding with his mom, asking her for a pair of scissors to trim his nose hairs.

"It feels really good to actually be with somebody that she loves me for me," Gabe said in a confessional. "And it's not just Isabel, it's her parents, it's her kids and that's something very, very different than what I'm used to. I love all of them. It's like, everything is perfect. I think if I had a fairy tale, this would be it. I am marrying the woman of my dreams."

TLC

Everything seemed perfect until Gabe received word from his sister Monica that she was no longer planning to attend the wedding due to a spat the siblings had the prior night. The issue arose when Monica wanted to leave before the arrival of Isabel, who was still out handling last-minute wedding arrangements. Gabe told his sister he wanted to stay because "I'm not going to have this whole problem because we're leaving right before she gets here."

According to Gabe, Monica didn't understand and told him "you shouldn't be marrying somebody if you're afraid to talk to her."

"And I got upset, so I told Monica that she's the one that creates problems in my relationships, and I think that's what made her upset," he continued. "I can't believe it's turned into such a big thing for her not even to come to my wedding."

Gabe wondered if he should tell Isabel about the issue while his mom tried to calm him down. "Today is just not the day for this," Gabe's mom told him.

Gabe broke down. "Everything was so too good to be true," he said to his mom. "I just feel like was just waiting for something to happen. I was just waiting."

Gabe asked his mom to give him some space. "All I wanted was to have my mom and my sister next to me by my side as I give my vows to the love of my life," he said in a confessional.

TLC

Meanwhile, Isabel, 34, couldn't find Gabe when she arrived at the wedding venue.

"I see a message where Gabe tells me that he's late, but he also doesn't say why," the Colombia native says in Spanish.

Gabe and Isabel had touched base briefly the morning of their wedding, and then he messaged Isabel to tell her he was running late — but didn't say why. Isabel knew about the issue with Monica from the night before, although she didn't realize that it had derailed Gabe on his wedding day.

"I'm very angry because in the morning, our conversation was short but he never said he would be late," Isabel said in a confessional interview. "I honestly don't know what could have happened."

Isabel complained to her family and friends about Gabe's tardiness. "All he had to do today is take a shower, get dressed and be here, but he hasn't arrived," Isabel said.

As Isabel kept worrying, Gabe continued wallowing face-down in his bed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.