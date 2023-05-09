'90 Day Fiancé' 's Isabel and Gabe Have a Sweet Reunion After Time Apart

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada seem to be going strong.

On Instagram, Gabe shared a sweet moment with Isabel, who welcomed him home from the airport with an adorable celebration. The Instagram story showed Isabel leaning on Gabe's shoulder as he held a cake with one lit candle. The background was decorated with green balloons.

"When I get home from the airport," Gabe wrote on the photo.

Gabriel Pabon/Instagram

Throughout their season of 90 Day Fiancé, Gabe and Isabel have remained relatively tight-lipped about the status of their relationship online. The show has followed their journey to the altar as Gabe made a permanent move from the U.S. to Colombia. They've had some unique hurdles in their path, including Gabe coming out out as transgender to Isabel's conservative parents.

Surprisingly, Gabe's family has been the source of the couple's biggest headaches. After he proposed to Isabel on camera, his mother and sister were the last to know because Gabe feels his loved ones often don't understand his decisions. Tensions flared yet further when Gabe's American family members finally met Isabel.

Sunday night's episode took place on the stressful morning of the couple's wedding, with Gabe's sister Monica refusing to attend the ceremony. The news left Gabe in tears — and apparently late to his wedding, which angered Isabel.

Gabe and Isabel's ceremony has yet to be seen, but viewers will see how the rest of their wedding plays on this weekend's episode.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.