'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Are Married! Inside Their Stressful — Yet Perfect — Wedding Day

It's official: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada are married!

The couple are still happy spouses after tying the knot while filming the TLC series. In early moments of Sunday night's tell-all, they shared their love — albeit from a distance because Isabel was stuck in Colombia while Gabe joined his other American castmates in New York City for the filming.

Though they've been living happily ever after off screen since their wedding, the big day itself wasn't as smooth as it could have been. For starters, Gabe's sister Monica refused to attend the nuptials after a blowout argument, reducing Gabe to tears on the morning he was set to say "I do."

90 day fiance Gabe & Isabel
TLC

Despite missing Monica, Gabe showed up for his wedding. Though Isabel — who didn't know about the Monica mess — was initially "angry" Gabe was running late, she was overjoyed when she heard her husband-to-be had arrived.

The day carried on with the rest of their families — Gabe's mom from America and Isabel's Colombian parents — by their side. Family and friends danced the night away, and Isabel's kids Miguel and Sara literally jumped for joy as they welcomed their new stepfather into the family.

"My parents are here, your parents are here, it's like, Wow, they accept our union," Gabe told cameras. "So, it was nice. It was really nice."

90 day fiance Gabe & Isabel
TLC

Gabe and Isabel exchanged tearful vows and slipped rings on each other's fingers. The wedding was sealed with a kiss as they stepped into their new lives together.

"When I first started my transition, I thought no one would accept me to be with forever," Gabe said. "But it all paid off. I found the woman that wants to marry me, and I'm happy. Who would have thought?"

He concluded, "It feels good to finally find someone who accepts me, and I wouldn't have chosen anyone else to be with other than Isabel."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

