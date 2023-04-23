'90 Day' : Gabe's 'Hurt' Mom and Sister Immediately Push for a Prenup When He Reveals Engagement to Isabel

Gabe knew his mother and sister would immediate voice their "worries and concerns" about his engagement to Isabel — so he made sure they were the last to know

By
Published on April 23, 2023 10:00 PM
Gabe, 90 Day fiance
Photo: TLC

Gabriel Paboga broke some life-changing news to his mother and sister on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Sunday night's episode, he sat down with his family to tell them about his engagement to Colombian love Isabel Posada. And even though Gabe overjoyed at the news, he didn't expect a positive response from the women in his life and intentionally made sure they'd be the last to know.

Though the pair were happy for Gabe, they were immediately upset that he didn't tell them sooner. "It kind of hurts," his sister told cameras. Neither of Gabe's family members have met Isabel, so they expressed lingering concerns about her love for Gabe and how he'd fit in with her family.

"My son's marrying a woman I've never met before, so I do have worries and concerns," his mom told cameras. "I want to make sure if I'm losing my son to her that she is the right person."

Gabe's mom and sister, 90 day fiance
TLC

They raised the idea of a prenuptial agreement since Isabel will be a stay-at-home mom who also contributes to Gabe's small business. Gabe wasn't thrilled at the idea, telling them, "I feel like once you get a prenup, it's like, setting it up for failure."

"It's more of an insurance policy," his sister responded. "It's a protection plan."

When the topic of Gabe's transition came up, he was able to explain how Isabel's family had accepted him despite their conservatie religious beleifs. This eased some of the family tension — and was met with relief from Gabe's family.

A preview for next week's episode shows Gabe's sister meeting Isabel for the first time. The women both have strong personalities, which stresses out Gabe.

"Now I'm scared to meet her because — I hope we get along," his sister said.

"Maybe your personality and her personality is gonna be like one in the same," Gabe added. "You're very aggressive sometimes."

However, the sister sees some good in the personality similarities. She said it "makes me feel good because I know that he has someone in his corner."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

