'90 Day' : With Gabe's Transition Journey Underway, Talk of a Penile Implant Makes Isabel Joke 'I Want to Live!'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabe and Isabel got personal on this week's episode as Gabe shared more of his transition journey.

On Sunday night's episode, Gabe and Isabel visited a doctor to discuss his breast removal surgery, with Gabe admitting he was nervous after he'd had a negative experience during a consultation in Florida before he moved to Colombia to be with Isabel.

Gabe was shocked to encounter a doctor who "didn't believe" he was transgender and discouraged Gabe from pursuing gender affirmation surgery.

"I had bottom surgery and the doctor was like, 'Oh well, your ID, it's a male,' and I'm like why do I have to convince you, you're a doctor, we exist," Gabe recalled. "How uncomfortable is that, that I had to explain to a doctor that I'm trans and had to show him proof?"

Gabe hoped his experience would be better in Colombia, though he acknowledged he "wasn't sure how accepting they are of trans people."

TLC

Isabel remained steadfast as ever, telling Gabe she'd be by his side for whatever he wanted.

"At this moment, I find Gabe attractive the way he is. He doesn't need anything else," she said. "But it's his body and if he wants surgery done, I completely support him."

When the couple attended the consultation, Gabe shared information about his bottom surgery and got a better understanding of what top surgery would entail.

It was the first time she realized that Gabe hadn't had surgery that enabled him to get an erection, so even though she made it clear she was "completely satisfied," she wondered how sex would work.

Once Gabe explained what surgery would entail that would allow him to become erect, including a change to the size of his penis, Isabel joked she wouldn't want the change anyway.

"You don't need it because everything is good," she told Gabe. "The size is good, I don't want it to be bigger. I want to live!"

TLC

The couple went into detail about their sex life, including Gabe's ability to ejaculate and his first time having sex after his bottom surgery — an encountered that had him sweating that his new penis might "fall off." (After the conversation, Gabe jokingly apologizing to his mother and grandmother for getting into the nitty gritty of "penis talk.")

In a confessional interview later, Gabe focused on the bigger picture of what it will mean to him to complete his transition — and have Isabel with him on that journey.

"I went through this long traumatic experience of all these surgeries, transitioning, everything was really hard," Gabe concluded. "It just feels really good to be with somebody that accepts me and she feels very comfortable with me. I love Isabel because she makes me feel normal. It feels good not to feel defective."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.