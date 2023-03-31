'90 Day' : Isabel Says She's 'Very Lucky' for Her Parents' 'Respectful, Loving' Acceptance of Gabe as Transgender

The hardest part of Gabe Paboga and Isabel Posada's relationship appears to be over on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Gabe faces his fears and comes out as transgender to Isabel's religious parents. Neither Isabel nor Gabe knew what to expect heading into the conversation, and they are pleasantly surprised by her parents' reaction.

Though both parents say they're speechless, they offer support — and curiosity — about Gabe's life. "Trust me, to receive such news is not easy," Isabel's dad says to Gabe in Spanish.

Isabel's Colombian mother and father make it clear they weren't expecting this revelation from Gabe — and they admit they're not the most knowledgeable on the transgender experience. In a hopeful sign, Isabel's father encourages Gabe to share more.

"And honestly, I'm surprised — but I hope with time this will become clearer and you can explain it more to me because I would like to understand it," he says. "And have another perspective. And this won't change my friendship or my feelings toward the two of you — especially toward you, Gabriel."

In a confessional interview, the father also says his religion teaches him to support Gabe — not to exile him. "It was hard when Gabriel told us he was transgender, but God has taught me that I shouldn't judge anyone. He's the only one who can judge," the dad tells cameras.

The conversation ends with hugs all around — and tears of joy for Isabel, who is relieved at her parents' open hearts and minds.

"I was expecting any kind of reaction from my parents," she says. "But I wasn't expecting them to have open arms right away. Honestly, I didn't expect us to feel so supported, so loved."

Adds the mother of two: "I love that Gabe feels so loved and respected."

Isabel also acknowledges, "My father surprised us because that love he showed when we gave him the news shows how much of a beautiful person he is. It's really beautiful having a family that is unconditional, loving and respectful. I feel very lucky."

Telling Isabel's family he's transgender was the last step for Gabe ahead of ask Isabel's father for his blessing to propose. It seems an even more serious future is on the horizon now that Gabe can live authentically with his potential future in-laws.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.