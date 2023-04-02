'90 Day' : Gabe Asks for Isabel's Kids' Blessing Despite Pushback from Her Parents After He Came Out as Trans

Though Isabel and Gabe's relationship is going strong, her mom encouraged her to "wait" before accepting a proposal from her boyfriend

Published on April 2, 2023 10:00 PM
Gabe asks Isabel's kids for permission to marry her
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabe Paboga has a huge question on his mind — and he needs an answer from Isabel Posada's kids.

Gabe spent an afternoon painting poetry with his girlfriend's kids on Sunday night's episode, and told them he wants to spend the rest of his life with their mom. Sara and Miguel — Isabel's children — were more than supportive when Gabe shared his proposal plan.

"I want you to know that whatever you guys need, I will be here for you," he told Sara and Miguel. "You guys mean a lot to me, that's why I brought you guys here — to make sure that you're OK with me marrying your mom."

Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
TLC

They expressed joy that Gabe would be a permanent part of the family. "I'm really happy that Gabriel is going to marry my mom," Miguel said in Spanish. "I'm really excited that Gabriel is going to be with us more often."

Gabe's proposal plan was to bring Isabel to the same poetry studio and give her a plate with a painted ring on it — as well as a real ring. To drive home the point of family, Sara and Miguel are helping to create the plate that could be a forever keepsake for Isabel.

Meanwhile, Isabel had a heart to heart with her mom — which could delay their future plans. Earlier in the episode, Gabe came out as transgender to Isabel's religious parents. The moment was disaster-free — with even Isabel's conservative father expressing support for Gabe.

However, further conversations between Isabel's parents could mean less acceptance going forward. Though they still respect and love Gabe, Isabel's mom was honest about her opinion on Isabel's future.

"We appreciate Gabriel a lot, but we also want to make sure that you have stability with them," Isabel's mother urged.

Isabel questioned how her family would feel if she were to marry Gabe. "I would say that you should wait a bit more," her mom said. "It's better to wait a bit more and you will be even closer in the end."

A preview of next week's episode shows Gabe asking Isabel's father for his blessing.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

