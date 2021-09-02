90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Ellie Worries for Victor's Safety Ahead of Hurricane Iota's Arrival

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ellie is fearing for Victor's safety as he braces for a hurricane.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at Sunday's episode, Ellie, 45, catches up with Victor, 38, via video chat, where he reveals that he's preparing for Hurricane Iota to touch down on Providencia, the small Colombian island where he lives.

"Right now, I'm a little bit scared about this hurricane," he says. "All I can think about is just like, try to put like, everything that I can into the kitchen and the bathroom, which is concrete. And then try to evacuate and go somewhere where my life is going to be safe, you know? It's a tropical storm right now, but in the next few hours, it's going to be a hurricane."

"They say it's going to hit maybe tomorrow night. Then, by then, it will be like, a hurricane. Like, category two or three, or something else. It will do some damage," Victor adds.

Ellie replies: "I just hope that you guys don't get hit that hard."

She then expresses her concern for Victor's safety in a confessional. "That's really scary because Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a category three and it did a ton of damage," she says.

"Providencia, it's just a tiny rock in the middle of the Caribbean and there's, like, literally, no place to go," she continues. "Most of the structures are just very basic and made out of wood. Like, there's just literally no place to go, no place to hide. I can't imagine what it's like for Victor being on the island right now. I would totally be freaking out."

During their video chat, Ellie tells Victor to "stay safe" amid the hurricane.

"Love you," Victor says as Ellie replies, "I miss you. I love you."

Fans will get to know the new couple further throughout the third season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

For two years, Ellie and Victor have maintained a long-distance relationship after initially meeting during her trip to South America. Victor currently lives on Providencia while Ellie hails from Seattle.

"Ellie has decided it's time to leave her successful restaurant business and city life in the U.S. for small-town, island living on their little slice of paradise. As she prepares to move, the couple's issues with trust, cheating and financial concerns are dwarfed when category five Hurricane Iota passes over the island of Providencia, leaving behind unimaginable destruction," a description from TLC reads. "Ellie loses communication with Victor the night before the storm, and after days of silence, she travels to the island, distraught and desperate to locate him."

This season, fans also get to see the return of Kenneth, 58 (St. Petersburg, Fla.) and Armando, 32 (Mexico); Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, Ca.) and Sumit, 33 (India); Ariela, 29 (Princeton, N.J.) and Biniyam, 31; and Corey, 34 (Mill A, Wa.) and Evelin, 28 (Ecuador). Newcomers Steven, 25 (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Alina, 20 (Russia) will appear as well.