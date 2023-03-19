'90 Day' 's Debbie Wants to 'Wring' Oussama's Neck over Seeming Rejection: 'I Hurt My Kids' and 'Moved Mountains'

Debbie packed her life in America for marriage with Oussama in Morocco, but he wants them to "live in reality" for months before making a commitment

By
Published on March 19, 2023 10:00 PM
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

As Debbie and Oussama's story plays out on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, their life together isn't shaping up to be as perfect as Debbie had dreamed.

Sunday night's episode saw the couple's first argument. During their first night in Morocco, Oussama told Debbie his real plan — that she'll return home to America in one or two months. This was a giant miscommunication after Debbie had already packed up her entire life to move to Morocco to be with Oussama permanently.

"For me, you can spend all the time you want," Oussama, 24, said of Debbie's time at his parents' home. "You can stay one month, two months, they will never mind."

Until that moment, Debbie was under the impression she and Oussama would be getting an apartment together. But in his mind, she wasn't meant to stay in Morocco forever. "I know that you will go back for your business, for your home, or for something important," he told Debbie, 67.

As Debbie unloaded her frustrations, Oussama explained it's all in their best interest. He spelled out the difference between an online connection and a real-world relationship.

"This is a decision of life," he said. "First you have to know my family, how they are, how they live, tradition. [I've never spent] like two months with you in the same house. We have to know each other so deeply."

"And after, we will get married," he explained, adding, "We have to spend some time in reality."

That approach didn't match up with Debbie's vision for a quick wedding. "What the hell is that supposed to mean? We've been in reality for over three years," Debbie told cameras.

She admitted it wasn't the idea that hurt her — but the way Oussama hid his true intentions ahead of her move to Morocco. "Here's the deal, Oussama," she said. "I moved mountains to come over here. I hurt my kids. I had expectations and I believed your word to me, that you loved me and we were to get married. Now you're telling me you're not going to marry me, and this is a two-month test drive?"

When she asked why he didn't tell her the real plan, Oussama responded, "If I said this, you would not come."

"You really screwed up big time, Oussama," Debbie said. "Shame on you."

Debbie left the table and retreated to her individual bedroom, where she told cameras she was ready to "wring his neck."

In leaving America, Debbie left behind her children for the 43-years-younger Oussama. Her son was adamant in his belief that Morocco was a bad idea. However, Debbie maintained that her relationship with Oussama was as good as a dream — and couldn't see a world in which her love story might fall through.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

