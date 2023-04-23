'90 Day' : Debbie Is Ready to Flee Oussama's Family 'Nest' — but He Might Be Kicking Her Out with an Ultimatum

Debbie swung wildly after her move to Morocco, even begging to "get me the hell out," before Oussama accused her of "mental sickness" and drew a make-or-break line in their relationship

Published on April 23, 2023 10:00 PM
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day Fiance
Photo: TLC

Everything has changed for Debbie and Oussama on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Their 63-year age gap wasn't the only "strange" thing happening on Sunday night's episode as Debbie adjusted to life with Oussama's family. Debbie wasn't so sure about their home, which didn't have railings on the stairway and generally felt like a hazard to Debbie's health.

Debbie shared in an interview she was ready to "bribe [Oussama to] do whatever it takes" to "get me the hell out of Khemisset."

"This ain't my nest," she declared.

But the bigger problem went far beyond the family home. She learned Oussama's entire family was expecting her to bring him to the U.S. — though she was firm with Oussama that she intended her move to Morocco to be permanent.

Debbie put her foot down with the family, explaining her intention is to live in Morocco. She was met with stony faces, which wasn't entirely surprising — but a conversation with Oussama later raised some red flags.

Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day Fiance
TLC

As they explored Oussama's family farm, Debbie pushed to talk about their future — including looking for apartments in a nearby city. Oussama shut down all attempts to communicate as he painted.

"The odd thing is, me and Oussama have these deep conversations over texting," Debbie told cameras. "Now it's like, Do I have to get out my phone and text him to have these honest heart-to-heart conversations?"

When Debbie insisted on talking about their next steps, Oussama snapped. "Are you crazy? We [can't] everything in one day," he said. "You are sick. You have mental sickness or something. It takes time."

"What's going on with this lady?" he wondered to himself.

He added he was "angry" and "hurt inside" by Debbie's persistence. Then, he set laid down a make-or-break ultimatum.

"Our plan is you will come here and bring me to the USA," he said. "I will go to work there, and we will start our life there. This is our plan, and from this day, I will never change it. If you don't accept this, we can stop all this."

Debbie was visibly shocked, and her response to Oussama's threat to end their relationship remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

