'90 Day' : Debbie Snaps Out of Love with Oussama and Vows It Will Take 'an Act of God' to 'Win Me Back'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Debbie is ready to ditch the drama — and her much younger beau Oussama.

In Sunday's episode, the 67-year-old crystal enthusiast and her 24-year-old Moroccan love fought over her suspicion that he only wanted to marry her for a U.S. green card. Oussama had a heart-to-heart over the matter with his sister Asmaa, who gave him some sound advice on his often "harsh" treatment of loved ones.

"What I wanted to say is if you love each other, make more sacrifices," his sister said. "Maybe she didn't see any actions from your side. Show her. Show her if you really love her. That's what you should do, you two need to talk."

Debbie ultimately packed up her belongings, left Morocco and called it quits on relationship. Before the big breakup, Debbie received a post-fight text from Oussama about meeting up to patch things over. Though she admitted all loving wasn't lost (nor was her hope Oussama could return to the man she thought she once knew), Debbie was hesitant after seeing her partner's "true colors" and felt "a pattern" in his behavior was emerging.

"For Oussama to win me back, it would take an act of God," she told the cameras. "He took our foundation and just put a huge crack in it and made the relationship disintegrate by his lies and his hidden agenda. I don't know how he can write all the wrongs he has done to me."

During their meetup, Debbie directly questioned Oussama's "inability" to inform her of his plan for their lives.

"I feel sad because you lied to me about your emotions and your love, and I can't accept that," said Debbie as Oussama responded, "I talked to you on that day exactly, you ... thought that I just want you for the visa, for the money. No, Debbie. You always think like this."

Oussama said the pair's plans were for Debbie to "come here [to Morocco] and make our documents and after, go to the U.S. and live there." But Debbie, in turn, argued that she was supposed to visit Morocco because they "were supposed to get married," noting that marriage is meant to be "special."

And while she did agree that there was a plan for Oussama to follow her to America, Debbie said this was something that was meant to happen "in the future" and not right away. However, Oussama claimed that "this wasn't our plan."

"You're making everything about a visa," Debbie told Oussama in a confessional. "I'm making everything about a life."

Back at the meetup, Debbie suggested that Oussama doesn't have "enough strong love" for her to "accomplish a life" in Morocco. "You never had unconditional love for me, and I'm glad to know that," she said.

Though Oussama accused her of "never" believing he truly loved her, Debbie argued that wouldn't have visited Morocco if that were true. He then suggested Debbie couldn't "accept" the love he had to offer, leading Debbie to point out that his "love is conditional" — and the condition is her ability to take him to the United States.

Oussama admitted that the constant arguments with Debbie were beginning to shift his initial view of her and their relationship. "This affects my heart too. Day after day and today, it makes me love her less," he admitted later in an interview.

Oussama then told Debbie directly that she's "changed," though she argued that she's getting "stronger" and that it's a side of her that he doesn't like.

Before walking off, Debbie got so fed up that she declared to Oussama: "I've heard so much BS coming from you, so I'm gonna go on without you. And I'm gonna forge a new path. ... You wimped out on me."

Later in the episode, Debbie was seen lugging her belongings to the local airport, believing that Oussama threw their relationship "in the trash." She also said this "experience was like sticking your finger in a light socket."

"He dropped no clues that he was a totally different person than how he presented himself to be," she said. "Somehow, someway I'll recover from all this craziness, but you've got a wiser Debbie now."

She continued, "I'll have to work on myself to be able to trust again, but I can do that! I'm a tough, old broad. I really am. Whatever. I'm just going back [to the U.S.] like, 'Yes, I can.'"

Debbie acknowledged she'd learned some "very hard lessons" from the relationship after being "burnt by the worst of them." She then declared to "never communicate with Oussama again," and stated that she's "got to be smarter and wiser" going forward.

"I'm not gonna hole up, even though it looks pretty good to hole up after this," she added. "But I'm not gonna let the bad guy win. Oussama don't win in this. Debbie's gonna win in this."

In the weeks leading up their split, Debbie and Oussama had encountered many rocky relationship moments both before and after she arrived in Morocco.

Primarily, Debbie's adult children had expressed strong reservations about her pursuing a man 43 years younger than her. But the pair also faced issues as Debbie struggled to adjust to Oussama's life in Morocco, with concerns about his family's home being hazardous to her health. His family was also under the impression that Debbie would bring Oussama to the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.