'90 Day' : Debbie Fears Age Gap Criticism and 'Terrible American' Label as She Braces to Meet Oussama's Parents

It's time for Debbie to meet Oussama's parent's on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Sunday night's episode showed the 63-year-old woman meeting the family of her 43-years-younger boyfriend in Morocco — and age was certainly on her mind. In the car ride to Oussama's home, Debbie joked she'd like to put a "bag over" her head because of her nerves.

"I'm extremely nervous to meet Oussama's parents," Debbie told cameras. "It's the big age difference. I"m thinking they're gonna think I'm some terrible American trying to steal their son."

Things got even worse when Debbie learned that Oussama hadn't told his family she intended her move to Morocco to be permanent. In fact, this threw a wrench in her plans to drop off her luggage at the family's house.

"To be honest, I don't tell [them]," Oussama said, adding that he hoped Debbie herself would break the news.

"Thanks a lot for the warning, man," Debbie said. "We're here and you didn't tell them that Miss Debbie is coming with an army of suitcases to be here permanently?"

TLC

When Debbie and Oussama finally arrived, she was happy to find that they were met with open arms. Though Oussama had warned that his mother would be "shy," Debbie and Oussama's father were able to speak through translation.

"I feel like an honored guest, and I'm really rather surprised to be honest with you," Debbie told cameras.

She told Oussama's parents, "That's what I found so attractive about Oussama — that he's a family man," she said.

"I want to assure mom and dad that my intent is good," she continued.

Seemingly referring to her and Oussama's age gap, she added, "You must think your son is unusual, huh? We have an unusual relationship, but it's connected in art and honesty and good intentions.

In fact, Oussama's father had promising thoughts on "unusual" relationships: "Age was never a block between two people who love each other. What actually matters is how these two get along in their way of thinking."

This perspective overjoyed Debbie. "He said age is not important for him," Oussama said. "What's important for him is if you understand me and I understand you."

Oussama's father later privately expressed his slightly more candid impression to cameras: "At first it was weird, but when I noticed that he likes her through their phone calls, I accepted the situation. And decided to let him make his own call. I gave him full freedom. There is nothing I can do about it."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.