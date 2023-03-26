'90 Day' 'Fiancé' : Debbie Calls Morocco a 'Freakin' Nightmare' as Strangers Gawk at Her Age Gap with Oussama

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Debbie got off to a rocky start in Morocco when Oussama urged her to return to the U.S. after a month — only she thought she was relocating permanently to be with him

By
Published on March 26, 2023 10:00 PM
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
Photo: TLC

Debbie Aguero and Oussama are starting fresh on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Sunday night's episode saw the couple talk through their last argument — and end up on the same page. After Oussama told Debbie she'd return to America in a few months, she felt betrayed. However, Oussama redeemed himself the morning after the fight by explaining his love for Debbie.

Though Debbie called the entire experience a "freakin' nightmare" to cameras, she sat with Oussama to hear his side of the argument. "You have to understand that that was like slapping me in the face with a different Oussama," Debbie told him.

Oussama said it was all "misunderstood in the translations," explaining, "You always told me you'd [go back to America] for your business, so I thought that we stay here two months or three, go back for your business and come back again 'til we figure out where we have to live."

As they set their argument aside, Debbie and Oussama went on their merry way to enjoy the sites in Morocco. The pair spent their first full day together on the beach, where Debbie fulfilled a life-long dream by riding a camel.

Her joyous screams echoed along the beach, which meant passersby were paying extra attention to the couple.

It was the first time Debbie feared Oussama was "embarrassed" by their 43-year age gap.

"When I am with you, I don't care about what's around me," Oussama told her. "I don't see anything around me."

Debbie said she never wants Oussama to feel "ashamed" of her — or their relationship. "If I fall, or I get sick, or something [happens] to me, I turn around, I will find family and you," he said. "Not those people. This is why I don't care about judgment."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

