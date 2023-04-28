'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa

"Disgusted" Debbie says she's ready to "knock" Oussama "into next week" as her 43-years younger boyfriend ends their relationship when she won't bring him to the U.S.

By
Published on April 28, 2023 10:02 AM

Debbie's worst fears are coming true on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

A PEOPLE exclusive clip of Sunday night's episode shows the American woman confronting her 43-years younger boyfriend, Oussama, when he demands she bring him to the U.S.

"So your real plan is just come get to the visa, get to the United States and that's it. That's how it goes," she says.

Until this point, Debbie thought she was moving to Morocco for good. And in last week's episode, she made it clear to Oussama's family that he wasn't getting a free ride to the U.S. She wanted to settle down abroad — but Oussama wouldn't accept it.

90 Day Debbie and Oussama

Oussama clarifies his true plan, which involves life working in America. "My plan is to get visa, come with you, work here, because if I work there, I can make lots of money. To make our studio art because there, art is valuable," he says.

"So, you will bring me to the U.S., because for me as a painter and a poet, there is no future for me here," Oussama adds.

The conversation is a shock to Debbie, who thought she shared the same values as Oussama before. "It's all about your future?" she asks. "I'm sorry, I love an artist and a poet, but I'm not supporting a man — I'm not gonna marry someone that wants a Visa."

But Oussama has heard enough. "So, I will stop this," he says of their relationship.

DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
TLC

Debbie vents about the encounter to the cameras. "I am disgusted that Oussama's main agenda was for us to get married and move to the United States for him to get a green card," she says. "When did that come up in our three years of conversation? I'm using every last bit of my self-control not to knock him into next week. It's like, you're [the] scum of the earth."

Though Debbie returns to the conversation with Oussama with vengeance, he's not moved. She even demands he be "ashamed of himself," but he nonchalantly responds, "Okay."

"You said you would do anything for me because you loved me enough," she adds. "No, you've done me dirty. You're nasty. You're not honorable. You're creepy, man."

Oussama bites back: "I'm creepy, I'm bad, I'm angry, I'm motherf—er. I'm son of bitch. Okay? Is that good for you?"

In a conversation with cameras, Oussama turns it back on Debbie — and calls her a "liar" when she won't bring him to America. "I'm not lying," she says, adding, "You're a cold-blooded snake right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : Elisa Is 'Not Ready to Give Up' Polyandrous Lifestyle After Mike Presses About Their Future
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
helen mirren, harrison ford
Harrison Ford on How the 'Shadow' of His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Hung Over His '1923' Character's Story
Corey Mylchreest attends Netflix's "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" World Premiere Screening Event - Arrivals at Regency Village Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Queen Charlotte' Star Corey Mylchreest Jokes He's Ready to Become the Next 'Bridgerton' Heartthrob (Exclusive)
Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France in Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Head to New Orleans — and Make Over a Frat House! — in First Trailer for Season 7 (Exclusive)
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Looks Back on 'Joyful' Time on 'Firefly Lane' : 'I Really, Really Miss Tully and Kate'
Derricos supertease
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Season 4: Karen and Deon Seek the Truth About a Possible New Family Member
Kristen Shaq, Married at First Sight
'MAFS' : Kirsten Expresses Concerns About Her Marriage to Shaq — and Why She Might Say No on Decision Day
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Alleges Dad Kody Was Nearly Arrested in Utah Over Polygamous Lifestyle
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Teresa and Melissa Get Teary Reminiscing on When They 'Were a Happy, Beautiful Family'
Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)
len goodman
Len Goodman Looked Back on His Most Memorable 'DWTS' Moments in Final PEOPLE Interview Before His Death
Piper Perabo photographed at Faraway Farms Alpacas in Yorktown Heights, NY, on 4/7/23.
See the Women of 'Yellowstone' and '1923' All Cleaned Up in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Daniele and Talin
'90 Day' 's Daniele Vents About Yohan to Exactly the Wrong Person — Her Ex — After Blowout Fight
Gabe, 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' : Gabe's 'Hurt' Mom and Sister Immediately Push for a Prenup When He Reveals Engagement to Isabel