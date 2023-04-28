'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa

Debbie's worst fears are coming true on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

A PEOPLE exclusive clip of Sunday night's episode shows the American woman confronting her 43-years younger boyfriend, Oussama, when he demands she bring him to the U.S.

"So your real plan is just come get to the visa, get to the United States and that's it. That's how it goes," she says.

Until this point, Debbie thought she was moving to Morocco for good. And in last week's episode, she made it clear to Oussama's family that he wasn't getting a free ride to the U.S. She wanted to settle down abroad — but Oussama wouldn't accept it.

Oussama clarifies his true plan, which involves life working in America. "My plan is to get visa, come with you, work here, because if I work there, I can make lots of money. To make our studio art because there, art is valuable," he says.

"So, you will bring me to the U.S., because for me as a painter and a poet, there is no future for me here," Oussama adds.

The conversation is a shock to Debbie, who thought she shared the same values as Oussama before. "It's all about your future?" she asks. "I'm sorry, I love an artist and a poet, but I'm not supporting a man — I'm not gonna marry someone that wants a Visa."

But Oussama has heard enough. "So, I will stop this," he says of their relationship.

TLC

Debbie vents about the encounter to the cameras. "I am disgusted that Oussama's main agenda was for us to get married and move to the United States for him to get a green card," she says. "When did that come up in our three years of conversation? I'm using every last bit of my self-control not to knock him into next week. It's like, you're [the] scum of the earth."

Though Debbie returns to the conversation with Oussama with vengeance, he's not moved. She even demands he be "ashamed of himself," but he nonchalantly responds, "Okay."

"You said you would do anything for me because you loved me enough," she adds. "No, you've done me dirty. You're nasty. You're not honorable. You're creepy, man."

Oussama bites back: "I'm creepy, I'm bad, I'm angry, I'm motherf—er. I'm son of bitch. Okay? Is that good for you?"

In a conversation with cameras, Oussama turns it back on Debbie — and calls her a "liar" when she won't bring him to America. "I'm not lying," she says, adding, "You're a cold-blooded snake right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.