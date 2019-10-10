90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Deavan Clegg Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Image zoom Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg and her husband Jihoon Lee have been left devastated after she suffered a miscarriage.

“A lot of people have been asking if I am pregnant,” Clegg wrote in an Instagram post that showed an ultrasound picture of the baby that she lost.

“I haven’t addressed this head-on yet. I want to first start off by saying, thank you so much for your support and love. With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news,” Clegg continued.

“Last Monday we did end up losing our baby,” she wrote. “We are heartbroken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family. A lot of people go through this, and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing. We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

In a slide on her Instagram Story, Clegg wrote, “I want to thank all of the 90 Day cast members for being so supportive during this difficult time much love.”

Last week, Clegg addressed rumors that she was pregnant, saying that she would not “confirm or deny” whether or not she was with child.

Image zoom Deavan Clegg's Instagram Deavan Clegg/Instagram

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s Jenny Calls Sumit Admitting He’s Already Married a ‘Nightmare’

“Rumors spread like wild fire in this industry,” Clegg said in a statement to InTouch Weekly.

“As many know I had two very hard complicated pregnancies already,” she added. “And due to my medical problems, I wish to not speak upon these rumors. I can’t confirm or deny these rumors but can ask fans to continue to watch the show.”

Clegg is a mother to three-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship. She and Lee share six-month-old son Taeyang, who they welcomed April and whose birth was documented on the TLC reality series.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way: Sumit Is Married

While Clegg and Lee didn’t share any photos of Taeyang until he appeared on the show in August, Clegg has been documenting her little bundle of joy’s life since. She also revealed that the pregnancy was a difficult one, writing in an Instagram post that she had an “emergency c section at 36 weeks,” which was two weeks earlier than the C-Section that she already had scheduled.

“It was a very difficult time for me I was all alone at the hospital for five days but I had you, I spent my entire hospital stay in a wheelchair next to your NICU bed holding your hand I didn’t sleep I just wanted to be near you to the point where nurses were begging me to rest,” she wrote in the caption for a photo of herself holding Taeyang at the hospital. “You are my everything I love you so much.”

The couple met online and Clegg fell pregnant shortly after they met in person for the first time when Lee flew from South Korea. Lee was not able to be there for the birth of his first son but Clegg moved to be with him in South Korea shortly after Taeyang was born.

On Monday night’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way finale, the pair wed in a traditional Korean ceremony where it was precited that they would have lots of children together. Clegg had expressed her hopes to wait a while before trying to have another baby despite her new husband’s wish for them to try on their wedding night.