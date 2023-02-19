'90 Day' : 'Impatient' Daniele Beefs with Yohan over His Meat Business as She Jabs That He's the 'Wife'

Daniele Gates and her husband Yohan Geronimo are continuing to butt heads over his fledgling butcher shop.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 42-year-old Daniele revealed she is "really concerned" about the business after her recent visit.

"I have some concerns about the business, primarily how the meat is kept in the butcher shop. I'm also concerned about how he keeps books," she said in a confessional interview. "There was no way I could mask this experience with a poker face. That wasn't possible."

She added, "I feel really bad about how mean I was to Yohan in the butcher shop but I'm still really worried about his finances."

Despite her reservations, Daniele still apologized to Yohan, 32, for getting "very angry" during her visit.

That said, she reiterated her concerns about the business: "I don't understand your numbers, your math. I am nervous. Your business is expensive and your business doesn't have money."

"My business doesn't have money now, but it will have," Yohan responded.

Daniele wanted more concrete answers about the future of the business, asking, "At what point will you be able to know that your business is costing you money and not giving you money? One day you'll see this business can't go on. What would you need for your business to close?"

Yohan told his wife that he was "not willing to quit the business," adding that he wanted "to have something of my own, I don't want to work for someone. I want to be my own boss."

In a confessional, he further explained that his wife needed to change her attitude. "I think she's going too fast, and she's being very impatient and it seems like she doesn't want to give the business the time it needs in order to grow," he said.

Daniele then gave him an ultimatum to close the business in six months. But he insisted he would be the "the one who decides if the business stays open or closed."

"It's not right when you have a business that costs money each month," she replied. "You need a timeline, a boundary, for your business to close."

Yohan agreed he might be ready to consider closing the business in nine months but refused to nail down his plans any further.

"I want Yohan to be more realistic about our future, and I also don't want to bankrolling our life forever," Daniele said. "I am 100 percent willing to be supportive in helping Yohan get the resources he needs to create a fruitful business. But, I sacrifice a lot to be with Yohan so if he is still losing money nine months from now, we're going to have to close this business."

The couple's finances came up again after looking at a $2,000-per-month apartment and Yohan offered to contribute 5,000 pesos — or roughly $90 — to the rent.

He insisted, "I already told you that I cannot afford it. I'll do whatever I can to help you. You know this."

However, Daniele said she wanted him to help with the household chores if he could not contribute financially.

"So why, because I'm home, do I need to do more things because I'm working from home? If I pay for everything, you need to do more things," she said. "You're my wife."

He responded, "Look, here the man works, the woman works, the woman does the housework."

"It bothers you to pay for everything, and it bothers you to cook for your husband," he later added.

"I don't want to work more," she responded.

"Cooking is not a job. You are cooking for your husband. Is that a job?" he asked, and she said it was.

In a confessional, she worried about the future of their relationship, explaining, "I have historically had very codependent relationships. It was like I was always giving so much of myself to someone else who was not giving anything back and I feel like I've moved beyond that so could I bankroll our future forever? Yes. Do I want to? Absolutely not. I have no desire to support a grown-ass man for the rest of my life. If I'm not doing all the investing — both financially and physically — I'm going to feel really resentful and it's not going to be a relationship that makes me happy."

She added, "I'm worried if Yohan can't find a way to meet me halfway and compromise, this relationship isn't going to survive."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.