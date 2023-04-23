'90 Day' 's Daniele Vents About Yohan to Exactly the Wrong Person — Her Ex — After Blowout Fight

After Daniele met a "version of Yohan I don't like," she questioned her entire marriage on Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

By
Published on April 23, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day Fiance, Daniele and Talin
Photo: TLC

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo's problems just got much worse on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The American woman has been spending time with her ex even after Yohan warned her there would be "consequences" if she decided to see him. However, Daniele not only went ahead with her plans, she also spent the time with her ex rehashing her latest arguments with her husband.

On Sunday night's episode, Daniele and Talin embarked on a boat tour in which she shared a deep-dive into her problems with Yohan and her concerns about the future of their marriage.

"As soon as I made the decision that I was moving here and I got off that f---ing plane, he was like a completely different person," she vented.

90 Day Fiance, Daniele and Talin
TLC

Daniele's former roommate told her, "I'm surprised you can even be with someone like that, knowing you."

Talin credited Daniele with being the "most mature woman I've ever been with" and said she "put me on a lot of game, financially, spiritually," during their brief relationship amid the COVID pandemic.

This resonated with Daniele considering Yohan is the younger partner in the relationship. "Maybe I'm tired of teaching all the time," she admitted. "I do it for a living and I have to do it in my relationship. I wonder if this pattern isn't serving me. At this stage in my life, maybe that's not the move."

Instead, Daniele wondered if she should "find someone who can teach me something."

Daniele left the day with even more reservations about her relationship with Yohan, and it seemed safe to assume she wouldn't be returning to a happy home. Going against Yohan's wishes was her attempt to forcefully express her autonomy in the relationship, she revealed in an interview — and she hoped her husband would change his expectations out of respect for her and their marriage.

"He's gonna have to learn to accept my life," Daniele said. "The easiest way for that to happen is for me to live it."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

