'90 Day' : Daniele Says 'a Lot of Acrobatics Involved' Are Necessary for Intimacy with Towering Husband Yohan

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele Gates is not afraid to be open about her sex life with much-taller husband Yohan Geronimo.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at part 2 of this season's tell-all that gives Daniele, 42, a moment to break up the drama by answering one of fans' most burning questions: How does the petite American navigate physical intimacy with her Dominican love?

Simply put, it all comes down to skill.

"Yohan is really strong and I'm really flexible, so we make it work," explains Daniele, prompting laughter from her castmates.

"There's a lot of acrobatics involved at times," she acknowledges. "I just think it makes sex a lot more exciting."

Daniele Gates/Instagram

Though Daniele didn't reveal what their actual height difference is, she confirmed host Shaun Robinson's sentiment that standing tall, she "comes to his waist."

Yohan, 33, also spoke on the height difference's limitations — or lack thereof.

"The size difference hasn't been a problem for us," he said, translated from Spanish, "When you're in bed, we're all the same size."

TLC

And it wouldn't be a 90 Day episode without crystal-loving Debbie getting involved — specifically to press Yohan about the uncomfortable conversation when he compared his height to Daniele's ex-boyfriend Taylen's stature and his shoe size. (It wouldn't take a rocket scientist to understand that Yohan was implying what els might be bigger if his feet were).

"Well, to be honest with you, I thought it was not flattering," Debbie tells the aspiring meat purveyor. "Your private parts are basically on display all over America. And you're always gonna be known as the guy with the big ding-dong."

Jen Boecher chimes in with a laugh: "I don't think he's got a problem with that."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.