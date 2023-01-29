'90 Day' 's Daniele is Set on 'Manifesting' New Caribbean Life, Denying Yohan a Visa and Plunging Her Income

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple are navigating the challenges of newlywed life as they struggle to agree on where and how to live

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 10:02 PM
Daniele and Yohan, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

The honeymoon period might already be over for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple first met while Daniele, 42, was on vacation to the Dominican Republic from New York City. Yohan, 32, worked as a personal trainer at the hotel where she stayed, and the two hit it off immediately. Six weeks after her initial trip, Daniele returned to visit Yohan. He proposed the first morning she was there. Five months after that, the two were married.

"We could not be more different humans," she said of their pairing. "He's 10 years younger than me, he lives in a different country, he speaks another language and we literally can't see eye to eye because there's like a two-foot height difference."

It seems their differences have started to show, as the newlyweds are far from agreeing on how they want to start their lives together in the The Other Way's premiere episode.

Daniele, a former New York City high school history teacher and yoga instructor, was keen to move to the Dominican Republic to live with Yohan. The only problem? Her "prince charming" was not on the same page.

"In my country, you work for years and years and you don't have anything," Yohan said of life in the Caribbean. "Here, the salary you earn is just enough to live the day by day."

Daniele & Yohan 90 Day Fiance
Yohan Geronimo/Instagram

Daniele's friends at home were equally opposed to her plan to "give up everything" for her new man. After Daniele's final yoga class, her friends Alyse and Sophy expressed that they are "skeptical" and "nervous" about her uprooting her whole life so suddenly.

Sophy worried that Yohan was a "sanky panky" — meaning "a man who works at a resort and is looking for tourists to come and provide them with money, and goods and visas, and take care of them and their families."

Daniele's other friends Lizzette and Sandra were equally worried. "Marrying Yohan is one thing, but she's giving up everything to go there — everything," Lizzette said. "And I don't know if she's fully grasped what that means."

When asked how she planned to fill her time and earn an income, Daniele said she'd "eat mangoes," teach a yoga class on the beach or teach a class over Zoom.

"I'm gonna manifest it," she told her friends.

Sandra responded, "Obviously we wish you the best, but the whole life on the beach, eating mangoes [thing] — like, that sounds like a cartoon to me."

90 Day Fiance Love In Paradise Season 2
Discovery+

In Daniele's mind, the move was the most logical decision. "I know that my friends think that I'm taking a really big chance, making this move, and sacrificing all of these things for Yohan, but he's the love of my life, so of course I'm gonna do whatever I can to be with him," she said. "I just hope I'm right, because this isn't a decision that I can just snap my fingers and undo."

The couple's financial complications extended beyond Daniele's earnings, though. "Yohan doesn't even take his wallet out if I'm around," she complained. "He just expects that if we buy something, I'm going to pay for it" — including $200 of peanuts, according to Daniele.

Daniele & Yohan 90 Day Fiance
Daniele Gates/Instagram

For Yohan, the answer to everything would be for him to move to New York. He'd even started practicing English in his free time so he could communicate with Daniele in her native tongue, but also to "have more opportunities" in the U.S.

Daniele, on the other hand, was fully committed to a future in the Dominican Republic. "My dream is to never go back to New York," she eventually told a shocked Yohan, who had falsely hoped she would live abroad for a year while sorting out his spousal visa in preparation for their return to the U.S. together.

"Whether or not Yohan understands, this is where we're living," Daniele said in a confessional interview. "Because he can't go to the United States without me, and if I don't wanna go, I don't wanna go."

Daniele's adamance put a damper on their honeymoon phase for Yohan, who said, "She's destroying my dream."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Closeted Jeymi Connected with Another Woman Despite Planning Whirlwind 9-Day Wedding with Kris
90 Day Fiancé: Rishi and Jen
'90 Day' 's Jen Worries About 'Chasing' Model Rishi and 'Falling for the Wrong Guys' Ahead of Move to India
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on 'SNL' : It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Agree to 'Move On' from ABC News 2 Months After Relationship Was Made Public
Shauna Rae and Dan Swygart
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Says Support for His Comments on Their Connection 'Made Me Cry'
Annie and Jordan, 90 day
'90 Day' 's David and Annie Encourage Skeptical Jordan to Move to America: 'Don't Want to Leave You Behind'
90 Day: Kris Moves to Columbia Without Meeting Jeymi to Pursue First ‘Openly’ Lesbian Relationship
'90 Day' : Kris Plans to Marry Girlfriend Jeymi — Whom She's Never Met — 9 Days After Moving to Colombia
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night, Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2019
Nikki Bella's 4-Week Crash Wedding Triggered a 'Panic Attack' for Her and Drove Artem Chigvintsev to Tears
Gossip Girl Series Finale
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Series Finale: Find Out How It Ended — Including Andy Cohen's Surprisingly Pivotal Role
Heather Gay Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Heather Gay Admits 'Humiliating' Truth About 'RHOSLC ' Black Eye as Bravo Confirms Investigation
Bill Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett
TV Legends William and Bonnie Daniels on Sustaining 72-Year Marriage: 'We Would Do Anything for Each Other'
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Wife of 'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels on How Hollywood Was Their 'Saving Grace' amid Mutual Infidelity
Angela Deem Jovi 90 Day Fiance
Angela Deem Posts and Deletes Video Dancing to Breakup Song with '90 Day' Costar Jovi Dufren
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings Is Ready for 'Powerful' Adult Journey After TV Teendom: 'I'm a Badass Bitch, I Claim That'
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Leaves 1 Woman 'Heartbroken' After Sending Her Home Ahead of First Rose Ceremony
AGT All-Stars
'AGT: All-Stars' : Heidi Klum Forces 1 Act to 'Check I Wasn't Dreaming' After Earning Her Golden Buzzer