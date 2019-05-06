Culture Shock, Catfishing and Brand-New Babies: Meet the Cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Six couples are giving up everything for true love — or what they hope is true love — in TLC’s newest series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Premiering June 3 at 9 p.m. EST (with an early sneak peek available on TLC GO beginning May 27), the explosive new show follows six Americans who are uprooting their lives and moving abroad to live with their significant others.

Facing extreme culture shock, angry families, shocked friends and more, the couples have plenty to overcome before they can even think of tying the knot.

“As part of our ever-growing, ever-popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise, this new series ups the ante with all the drama, emotions and fish-out-of-water feelings our passionate 90 Day fans crave,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, says in a statement. “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is an exciting moment for TLC; strengthening and expanding the franchise that has captured the fascination of viewers across America into its second night of premieres each week and in a whole new way!”

PEOPLE has an exclusive first-look at the couples (fans might recognize one!) — and drama — featured in the upcoming season.

JENNY, 60, and SUMIT, 30

Years ago, Sumit — who lives in India — catfished Jenny — based in Palm Springs, California — online. After Sumit came clean to Jenny, she forgave him and traveled to India to meet in person. But the four-month trip was cut short when Sumit’s parents refused to accept her. Now, Jenny is ready to move to India permanently, leaving behind her children, grandchildren and friends, while Sumit must figure out how he will marry Jenny without his large, traditional Hindu family finding out.

LAURA, 51, and ALADIN, 29

Laura traveled from Eustis, Florida, to meet Aladin in Qatar after chatting on Facebook for eight months. Just three days into her trip, they got engaged. Aladin is a young, handsome personal trainer, and Laura is afraid their relationship might be too good to be true. Despite her trust issues and insecurities over their 20-year age difference, Laura is preparing to leave her family, two dogs and retired lifestyle behind to move to Qatar, where she’ll have to get used to a lifestyle that is much more conservative and restrictive than she’s used to. As she battles her culture shock, Laura must attempt to gain the acceptance of Aladin’s family while also planning a wedding in Tunisia.

TIFFANY, 27, and RONALD, 29

While on a trip to South Africa with a friend, Tiffany — who is from Frederick, Maryland — met and fell in love with Ronald, who quickly proposed. Tiffany said yes, but Ronald neglected to tell Tiffany about his gambling addiction and criminal record. Since Ronald came clean and entered a rehab program, Tiffany needs to decide if she will uproot her 8-year-old son Daniel to move across the world for him, in spite of her hunch that she still doesn’t know everything about his dark past.

COREY, 31, and EVELIN, 26

Corey, from Mill A, Washington, first met Evelin while on a trip to her small fishing village in Ecuador. After four years of dating, Corey wants to take things to the next level, which means he’ll have to move to Ecuador since Evelin doesn’t want to live in the U.S. Already having spent tens of thousands of dollars on Evelin and her family, Corey is fully invested in the relationship. But moving to Evelin’s hometown will mean accepting a simpler way of life, including poor electricity and no running hot water.

DEAVAN, 22, and JIHOON, 29

After hitting it off on a dating app, Jihoon flew to Utah to meet single mom Deavan in person, and they wound up getting pregnant the first night they met. Deavan hopes to get married and move to South Korea, but the language barrier and lack of proposal aren’t the only things holding her back: Jihoon’s parents may not bless their marriage after because they got pregnant before marriage. With her 3-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and a soon-to-be newborn baby in tow, Deavan must overcome all obstacles in hopes of moving with her children to South Korea to be with someone she’s spent hardly any time with in person.

PAUL, 35, and KARINE, 22

Paul and Karine have a complicated history that began with Paul traveling down the Amazon river to meet Karine for the first time on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Now married and with a baby on the way, they’re hoping for a smooth future. But when Paul learns he can’t afford Karine’s visa to America and isn’t able to convince his mother to become a co-sponsor, he must come up with a new plan: move to Brazil himself.