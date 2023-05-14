'90 Day' Stars Are Divided Over Oussama — Did He 'Love Bomb' Debbie or Does He Truly Love Her?

One person who has no mixed feelings about Oussama is Debbie's son Julien, who tells his almost-stepfather to "quit preying on elderly women"

By
Published on May 14, 2023 10:00 PM
90 day fiance Debbie and Oussama
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Debbie and Oussama are certainly not getting back together — that much was clear on Sunday's tell-all.

Last viewers saw, Debbie fled Morocco with a dozen suitcases to get as far away as possible from her 43-years-younger ex. Weeks before the couple's abrupt split, Debbie thought she was moving to Morocco for good — but Oussama made it increasingly clear he viewed the relationship as his pathway to getting a U.S. visa.

Debbie was still heartbroken and confused on Sunday's reunion, but she stood her ground. And despite Oussama's repeated attempts to contact her, Debbie had still not given in to the man who admitted he no longer loved her.

DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
TLC

As with all 90 Day reunions, the tell-all offering the couple's castmates the chance to finally weigh in with their own opinions.

Gabriel Paboga was the first to question Debbie and Oussama's relationship backstage — but it was Nicole Sherbiny who was most forthright about the American-Moroccan exes' complicated love story.

"I'm sure that he love-bombed the s--- out of her before she ever went to Morocco," Nicole began. "Then all of a sudden he changes everything? But I've had that happen — believe me. She thought he accepted her, who she is, and then she gets there and he changed everything."

Gabe had a completely different opinion. "I'm a fan of Oussama," he said. "I think he loves her so much, and I feel like Debbie loves him. I don't think he's using her for a Visa at all because why did he say that he wants her to go back and marry the next time she comes? I feel like he's genuine."

Later, on the tell-all stage, Gabe questioned if it was possible Debbie was actually using Oussama for a green card to Morocco. "She could be using him to live in Morocco, but nobody acknowledges that," he said. "But I think Oussama, he messed up. She could have gave you the life that you think you could have had in the United States."

90 day fiance Debbie and Oussama
TLC

The segment featuring Debbie and Oussama concluded with a confrontation between Oussama and Debbie's overprotective, police officer son, Julien.

"I'm a cop. I can sniff out bulls--- miles away," Julien said to Oussama — who was attending virtually. "You're the biggest bulls---ter I've ever seen in my entire life. You're lucky my mom even gave you a second of her life. Go to the dentist and get yourself fixed up."

Julien later added, "Trying to use people, coming over here for green cards. Quit preying on elderly women that look like they're vulnerable. Get a job!"

After a quick "OK, dog," Oussama confirmed he wouldn't be looking for a job because his true passion. "I will die for my dream," he vowed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Whirlwind Marriage Ends with a Shove out of a Car and a Declaration of 'Hate'
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiancee
'90 Day' : Nicole Suspects Mahmoud Is Unfaithful and Issues a 'Warning' on the Brink of Their Move to the U.S.
Colton Underwood wedding - no reuse after 5/29 allowed without licensing/permission
Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley: 'I've Never Been More Sure of Something' (Exclusive)
Cheers
'Cheers' Stars George Wendt and John Ratzenberger Reunite as the Show's Bar Goes Up for Auction
sherry cola; joseph lee
From a 'Joy Ride' Star to One of 'Beef''s Hotties, Here are Some of the Brightest AAPI Talents (Exclusive)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season 48 Cast Headshots -- Pictured: Devon Walker -- (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)
'SNL' Star Devon Walker on 'Whirlwind' First Season, Plus Scoop on Pete Davidson's Canceled Return (Exclusive)
Antoni Porowski Says New Orleans Weather Meant New Queer Eye Is '90%' Sleeveless: 'We're Going to Be Very Wet'
'Queer Eye' Fab 5 on How They Keep 'Elevating' Their Transformations, Plus the Project JVN Is 'Obsessed' with
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Nancy Travis attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Nancy Travis Says Playing Mom of Rodeo Family on 'Ride' Has Its Perks: 'It's Completely Spanx-Less'
Tiera Skovbye and Tyler Jacob Moore on Hallmark Channel's Ride
'Ride' Star Tiera Skovbye Reveals the Wardrobe Malfunction You Didn't See During That Date Scene (Exclusive)
Match Me Abroad: Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
'Match Me Abroad' : Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
Deidre Hall’s 5,000th episode of Days of Our Lives
Deidre Hall Reflects on 5,000 'Days of Our Lives' Episodes, Including Scorching a Church the Day of Her Son's Birth
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' 's Oussama Says 'I Don't Love' Debbie and 'There Is No More Future' After Green Card Reveal
Greys Anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy': Lucas Makes a Confession to Simone and Jo Has a New Suitor
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After More Than Three Years of Marriage 
Dancing with the stars
Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy Say 'Dance Granddad' Len Goodman Was 'the Anchor' of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Below Deck's Ben Robinson Is Engaged to Kiera Cabral: 'Luckiest Man Alive'
'Below Deck' 's Ben Robinson Is Engaged to Kiara Cabral: 'Luckiest Man Alive'