'90 Day' Stars Are Divided Over Oussama — Did He 'Love Bomb' Debbie or Does He Truly Love Her?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Debbie and Oussama are certainly not getting back together — that much was clear on Sunday's tell-all.

Last viewers saw, Debbie fled Morocco with a dozen suitcases to get as far away as possible from her 43-years-younger ex. Weeks before the couple's abrupt split, Debbie thought she was moving to Morocco for good — but Oussama made it increasingly clear he viewed the relationship as his pathway to getting a U.S. visa.

Debbie was still heartbroken and confused on Sunday's reunion, but she stood her ground. And despite Oussama's repeated attempts to contact her, Debbie had still not given in to the man who admitted he no longer loved her.

As with all 90 Day reunions, the tell-all offering the couple's castmates the chance to finally weigh in with their own opinions.

Gabriel Paboga was the first to question Debbie and Oussama's relationship backstage — but it was Nicole Sherbiny who was most forthright about the American-Moroccan exes' complicated love story.

"I'm sure that he love-bombed the s--- out of her before she ever went to Morocco," Nicole began. "Then all of a sudden he changes everything? But I've had that happen — believe me. She thought he accepted her, who she is, and then she gets there and he changed everything."

Gabe had a completely different opinion. "I'm a fan of Oussama," he said. "I think he loves her so much, and I feel like Debbie loves him. I don't think he's using her for a Visa at all because why did he say that he wants her to go back and marry the next time she comes? I feel like he's genuine."

Later, on the tell-all stage, Gabe questioned if it was possible Debbie was actually using Oussama for a green card to Morocco. "She could be using him to live in Morocco, but nobody acknowledges that," he said. "But I think Oussama, he messed up. She could have gave you the life that you think you could have had in the United States."

The segment featuring Debbie and Oussama concluded with a confrontation between Oussama and Debbie's overprotective, police officer son, Julien.

"I'm a cop. I can sniff out bulls--- miles away," Julien said to Oussama — who was attending virtually. "You're the biggest bulls---ter I've ever seen in my entire life. You're lucky my mom even gave you a second of her life. Go to the dentist and get yourself fixed up."

Julien later added, "Trying to use people, coming over here for green cards. Quit preying on elderly women that look like they're vulnerable. Get a job!"

After a quick "OK, dog," Oussama confirmed he wouldn't be looking for a job because his true passion. "I will die for my dream," he vowed.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.