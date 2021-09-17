In a sneak peek, Bini's sisters wonder whether it's "appropriate" for Ari's ex to be staying with her in Ethiopia

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Bini's Family Confronts Ari Over Close Bond with Her Ex-Husband

This week's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode will see Bini's family take issue with Ari's close relationship with her ex-husband of 10 years, Leandro.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Ari and Bini are living together in Ethiopia with their baby, and Leandro has come to visit. When they sit down as a group with Bini's family, the conversation becomes tense as Bini's sisters express their concerns about Ari and Leandro being so close.

"I came to visit Ari," Leandro says. "Ari is my best friend, you know."

Ari, 29, says Bini's sisters "don't get" their closeness and think their post-divorce relationship is "weird." Indeed, Bini's sister Wish then questions whether it's "appropriate" for Leandro to be staying with Ari and Bini.

"The thing is that I don't follow any rules," says Leandro.

"I think that's why you guys are best friends," Wish replies, noting that Ari also doesn't "follow any rules."

Defending her relationship with Leandro to Bini's family, Ari says, "He's my best friend, you know? Sometimes, honestly, I feel lonely because you don't trust me."

"You always think I'm going to take the baby and I'm going to leave," she adds. "You think I'm going to hurt your brother."

As Wish explains that she's protective of Bini because of his past failed marriage with another American woman, Ari points out that she is not Bini's ex-wife. "Stop comparing me all the time," Ari says.

"Whoever you are, we should ask you, like, 'Are you going to take the baby or not?'" Wish insists. "That was just a question."

"We need the baby," Wish adds. "That's [Bini's] flesh. And we need him."

Ari and Bini, 31, are a returning couple from season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This season, they are living in Ethiopia together, eight months after the birth of their son, Avi. And needless to say, things take a rocky turn with Leandro's arrival.

"With their relationship already on shaky ground, Biniyam is convinced that Leandro is only visiting to try and win Ariela back. Then, during a routine pediatrician appointment, Ari and Bini learn that Avi needs hernia surgery," a TLC description reads. "Ari decides that taking Avi to the U.S. to receive medical care is the best option, despite Bini begging her not to go for fear of her never returning, just as his first wife did with their young child. As their disagreements get more and more heated, Ari gives Bini a final ultimatum to save their relationship."