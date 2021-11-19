90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Ari Asks Bini to Move to the U.S. in New Sneak Peek

Ari and Bini have hit another speed bump in their relationship.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the engaged couple discuss their future together and where they plan to live as a family with son Avi.

At the time of filming, Ari and Bini were living in Kenya, where Ari had asked Bini to move from his native Ethiopia to get a fresh start after she suspected him of cheating on her when she had to take Avi back to the U.S. for a medical procedure.

"Even though things are not 100 percent between Bini and I, I do really want to keep my family together, so I'm not willing to give up yet," Ari tells the cameras in the clip before telling her fiancé, "Just because I stay now even though we had this horrible problem doesn't mean in the future that if you did the same thing again I would be okay with it, right?"

"I know that if I went back to Ethiopia, our relationship right now would be over," she continues. "I came here to Kenya to be in a beautiful place with my family without all the noise from other people."

90 Day The Other Way exclusive clip Credit: TLC

"I came back to Africa because I promised Bini I wouldn't keep him from Avi, but I don't think it's sustainable to live in Kenya long term. We have to keep renewing our visas all the time and we don't have stable work," Ari then tells the cameras, revealing that she thinks moving to the U.S. as a family is the best option.

"My feeling is like, I'd like us to try to go to the U.S.," she tells Bini, who replies, "Of course this is not a forever thing, I understand."

"If you'd like to do that then I think we could have a really successful marriage and happy life together," Ari adds, noting to the cameras that she is still waiting to hear about whether Bini's K-1 visa has been processed.

"When I first applied I wasn't even going to go through with it, I was so happy with living in Ethiopia but now, I don't want to return to Ethiopia, everyone has been seeing Bini's behavior and he's not trying to hide it so it still hurts my pride to think that other people are looking and laughing at me basically," she says.

Though Ari has made it clear that she won't move back to Ethiopia, Bini is hesitant to leave his friends and family behind.

"When Ari applied for the K-1 visa, I agreed to it right away because I don't want this family to be separated," he says. "But I don't want to permanently live in America. I have family and friends here. So I would really like it if we could go back and forth."

Ultimately, though, he agrees. "You wanna take me to America? Yeah, we can do that. If we're going together that's wonderful," he says to Ari. "I love you so much, we have a beautiful baby."

However, he later admits in his confessional, "I'm just agreeing with Ari because I don't want another argument."