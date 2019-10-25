90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Aladin Claims Ex Laura 'Catfished' Him with ‘Highly Edited’ Photos

This is one messy breakup.

Days after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Aladin and Laura announced they had split, Aladin, who wed Laura, 51, in the spin-off series that follows Americans moving abroad for their partner, claimed he had been catfished by his ex after meeting her on social media.

“I was catfished. Plain and simple,” he wrote on Instagram in a statement posted on Thursday.

“When Laura and I met online, she shared photos that portrayed her to be much younger than she is. Her photos, as I discovered later, were highly edited. Even she admitted to this during taping, but no one paid any attention to it. She told me she was 40 years old and I believed her,” he continued. “When we met in person, I was surprised but I already had feelings for the person I thought she was. We had already decided to get married before even meeting.”

Aladin, who proposed just three days into their first meeting, went on to claim that he only discovered the truth about her age when they got their marriage license ahead of their July 2018 ceremony in Tunisia.

“When confronted, she initially gave me a story about how a mistake had been in the birth certificate,” he wrote, adding that even though he did not believe her, “I stayed because I loved her and I thought in the end, if this is the worst thing I can handle.”

In a lengthy series of Instagram video posts, Aladin went on to address several claims Laura made on the Bring Me Your Torch podcast as well as the the two-part “Tell All” reunion, which concluded on Monday.

On the podcast, Laura claimed Aladin was controlling and that their relationship changed after she lost her pension and could no longer sponsor his move to Canada, according to E!

However, on social media, Aladin claimed that he “learned from an immigration consultant that she could not have sponsored me as she herself was not Canadian” and that she spent all of the money he sent her to pay for the sponsorship application.

Aladin went on to share that he knew marrying Laura was a mistake “throughout” their wedding, but he went through it as a “last-ditch effort to prove my love and hope that she would change.”

“Her behavior since we separated has only reinforced my belief that this was not the right partner for me,” he added in a separate post, as he continued to dismiss additional claims she has made against him, which included that he was unfaithful to her.

During the season, the couple dealt with numerous marital issues. In one episode, they bickered after Laura pulled out a sex toy to spice up their time in the bedroom, which made Aladin feel insulted.

At the two-part “Tell All” reunion, Laura said that she wanted to fight for her marriage to the Qatar native while holding back tears.

“I truly believed and trusted him,” she said. “I felt that our love was really real, but I don’t know. I just don’t know. I really thought he loved me. I really, really did.”

The following day, Aladin announced their split when he was asked by a follower if they were still together.

“No. Definitely not,” he wrote. “But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men.”