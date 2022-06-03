As Patrick takes his Brazilian love for a tour of their new two-story, $1 million house, Thaís calls the couple's new home a "mess"

90 Day Fiancé's Thaís and Patrick Butt Heads over New Home: 'This Isn't Gonna Work'

Playing house isn't turning out to be much fun for 90 Day Fiancé's Thaís and Patrick.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, the couple are starting to move into their new home — which is bigger and worth nearly $1 million — with Patrick's brother John when things quickly take a turn.

"I'm not enjoying this house because Patrick already did the plans without consulting with me," Thaís says in the beginning of the clip, explaining her frustration. "I don't like the fact that John is occupying the entire second floor," she continued, "so we're left with the small part downstairs."

"I'm not feeling at home, you know?" the native Brazilian, 25, says in a confessional.

After a tour around the new home, John asks what she thinks, and she barely holds back.

"A little small," she replies.

Patrick, 31, responds that the new place is "bigger than what we have in Montes Claros," and reminds her of her place back home in Brazil.

"Yeah but compared to your house...," she counters.

"This house is actually bigger than my house," Patrick says in return, "It's just because it's two stories, the spaces downstairs are a little smaller."

90 Day Fiance Credit: tlc

After making another comparison between Patrick's former living room and the new one, the conversation heats up, with Patrick insisting, "It's big enough."

"It's not a small house," John says to Patrick in a confessional, "not even close." Patrick responds, "I'm hoping when everything is moved out and maybe the boxes are gone and we figure out where the furniture goes, she sees that it's a lot bigger."

John continues, "I hope that's not a character thing, like she's expecting a mansion from you."

"I don't know," Patrick says in response, "I think it's code for like, 'Why does John gotta live here?'"

Back on the tour, after John leaves the couple alone to talk, Thaís says the house is a "mess."

"You need to open your eyes, love," Patrick says to her calmly in Portuguese, before they move into the kitchen and start unpacking.

90 Day Fiance Credit: TLC

Later on in a confessional, Patrick shares his thoughts on Thaís's frustrations: "I don't have any patience if Thaís is unsatisfied with the house. Like, zero."

"I grew up in a trailer park and it was with six people, which means everyone was sharing bedrooms," he says. "Coming from that perspective, it just pisses me off, and it's a huge red flag for me."

He goes on to say he purchased the house by himself for the three of them, warning Thaís, "If you don't like that, then this isn't gonna work."

Patrick first met Thaís while the former professional weightlifter was reconnecting with his father's family in Brazil. He claimed that he was searching for a Portuguese teacher when he matched with the 25-year-old on a dating app. After a few trips, Patrick eventually won her over with lavish gifts and decided to propose.