90 Day Fiancé: Thaís's Dad Offers a Stern 'Already?' When She Says She's Marrying Patrick in a Month
90 Day Fiancé's Thaís and Patrick are headed to the altar — but her father didn't have quite the reaction they hoped when they broke the news of their imminent wedding to him.
In an exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, the couple hop on a video call with her dad, Carlos Roberto, in Brazil.
After dispensing with a little small talk, they drop the W-bomb on him.
"We have something to talk about with you," Thaís says, while looking at Patrick, 32.
After a long pause, the bride-to-be claps her hands over her mouth and says, "I'm nervous."
She then admits, "It's because we're getting married this month."
Carlos furrows his brow and eventually asks dryly, "Already?"
Patrick explains he and Thaís need to go ahead with the ceremony within 90 days of her arriving in the U.S. so she can get her visa.
Later, in a confessional interview, Patrick recaps the strained conversation: "Thaís finally tells her dad that we're getting married and all he says is já. And immediately I knew that he wasn't happy."
He admits, "It's definitely really hard hearing that."
The couple's road to wedded bliss has been a bumpy one.
When they toured their new home with Patrick's brother, John, Thaís was not happy that "Patrick already did the plans without consulting with me."
She explained in a confessional: "I'm not feeling at home, you know?"
RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship with Jihoon Was '96 Percent Fake'
Patrick first met Thaís while the former professional weightlifter was reconnecting with his father's family in Brazil.
He claimed that he was searching for a Portuguese teacher when he matched with her on a dating app.
After a few trips, Patrick eventually won her over with lavish gifts and decided to propose.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.
- Kris Jenner Shares the Special Ways Her 'Astounding' Boyfriend Corey Gamble Supports Her Career
- Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
- 90 Day Fiancé: Thaís's Dad Offers a Stern 'Already?' When She Says She's Marrying Patrick in a Month
- DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Together