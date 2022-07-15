90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Thaís's Dad Offers a Stern 'Already?' When She Says She's Marrying Patrick in a Month

90 Day Fiancé's Thaís and Patrick are headed to the altar — but her father didn't have quite the reaction they hoped when they broke the news of their imminent wedding to him.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, the couple hop on a video call with her dad, Carlos Roberto, in Brazil.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After dispensing with a little small talk, they drop the W-bomb on him.

"We have something to talk about with you," Thaís says, while looking at Patrick, 32.

After a long pause, the bride-to-be claps her hands over her mouth and says, "I'm nervous."

She then admits, "It's because we're getting married this month."

Thai - 90 day fiancee Credit: TLC

Carlos furrows his brow and eventually asks dryly, "Already?"

Patrick explains he and Thaís need to go ahead with the ceremony within 90 days of her arriving in the U.S. so she can get her visa.

Later, in a confessional interview, Patrick recaps the strained conversation: "Thaís finally tells her dad that we're getting married and all he says is já. And immediately I knew that he wasn't happy."

He admits, "It's definitely really hard hearing that."

The couple's road to wedded bliss has been a bumpy one.

When they toured their new home with Patrick's brother, John, Thaís was not happy that "Patrick already did the plans without consulting with me."

She explained in a confessional: "I'm not feeling at home, you know?"

Thai - 90 day fiancee Credit: TLC

Patrick first met Thaís while the former professional weightlifter was reconnecting with his father's family in Brazil.

He claimed that he was searching for a Portuguese teacher when he matched with her on a dating app.

After a few trips, Patrick eventually won her over with lavish gifts and decided to propose.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.