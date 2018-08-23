90 Day Fiancé's Tarik, 43, Shocked by 25-Year-Old Filipina Girlfriend's 'Bonkers' Church Service

90 Day Fiancé‘s Tarik Myers is feeling immense culture shock.

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the 43-year-old Virginia native — who traveled all the way to the Philippines to meet a 25-year-old woman named Hazel — attends church with his new girlfriend and is shocked by the experience.

“This is so different than any church service I’ve ever been to. This is on a completely different level,” says Myers, who met Hazel through an Asian dating site three weeks before flying to the Philippines.

Hazel and Tarik TLC

During the service, the churchgoers — including Hazel’s parents — are seen in tears, wailing and throwing themselves on the floor while being encouraged to “speak in tongues.”

In last week’s episode, Hazel was unimpressed by Myers’ physical appearance when she saw him for the first time but insisted she was ready for a better life in America.

Tarik and Hazel

“Her mother and father are on the floor, there are people shouting, screaming, crying. It’s bonkers,” says Myers, whose family is skeptical of Hazel’s intentions. “I don’t even know what to do with myself. I can’t wait to get out of here. It’s just crazy.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.