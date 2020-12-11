After coming out as bisexual, Hazel expresses her interest in having another partner in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek

90 Day Fiancé 's Tarik Agrees to Help Hazel Find an American Girlfriend to Join Their Relationship

Tarik Myers is willing to do whatever it takes to make his fiancée Hazel Cagalitan happy.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the couple discuss the idea of bringing another woman into their relationship after Hazel came out as bisexual.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A while ago, Hazel dropped the bomb on me. She told me that she was bisexual," says Tarik, 46. "I will admit, I was kind of surprised by it."

During a video chat, Hazel, 28, inquires about being able to meet "hot girls" once she officially moves from the Philippines to the United States to be with Tarik.

"Is there hot girls there?" she asks. "Like, kind of girls that I like?"

"Virginia Beach is full of smoking hot women," Tarik replies, which makes Hazel excited. "Look at you, laughing like a little kid in the candy store."

Image zoom Credit: TLC

Tarik explains that in addition to being with him, Hazel also wants a girlfriend. And while he's open to the idea, he's also nervous about the impact it could have on their relationship.

"There's so many questions that that brings up," he says. "How is that going to work when she's here? Is she really in this for me?"

After meeting online, Tarik traveled to the Philippines to meet Hazel in person, where they eventually got engaged. Now, Hazel is planning to move to America with her 8-year-old son. Once she arrives, the couple will have 90 days to wed.