90 Day Fiancé's Syngin Colchester Rescued by Park Rangers After Injuring Both Ankles During Hike

90 Day Fiancé's Syngin Colchester is on the mend after breaking one of his ankles and spraining the other while on a hike in the forest.

On Wednesday, the reality star revealed that he had badly injured himself during a camping trip, documenting the ordeal in a series of videos shared to his Instagram.

According to Colchester, he was walking alone in the woods when he fell and hurt one of his ankles. As Colchester was alone "in the middle of nowhere" without cell service, he couldn't call anyone for help.

"It's swelling up," he says in the first video, zooming in on his injury. "I can't really put any pressure on it. I don't need this right now. I don't know what to do."

After soothing his ankle by sticking it in a stream, Colchester decided turn back and limp his way to the trailhead for medical assistance.

However, things took a turn during his walk when he fell down again and he injured his other ankle.

"You're never going to believe this, I just sprained my other ankle. I have f------ two sprained ankles right now," Colchester says in another video, wincing at the pain. "I'm heading back up the hill. Kind of worried. No signal as well."

Colchester eventually made his way to the trailhead, where he found a park ranger's car and they were able to drive him to a hospital.

"After seeking medical help, I found out that I'be broke my left ankle and also very, very badly sprained my right ankle," he says in another Instagram video, showing viewers his cast and crutches.

The TLC star also explained that it'll take "six to eight weeks" for his injuries to fully heal, so his camping trip has been canceled as a result.

"It really sucks. I didn't know it was that bad," he says.

In an update on Thursday, Colchester said that he's checked into a hotel to recover. "The office in the hotel," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, posting a picture of himself watching the NBC comedy on TV.

Colchester's wife, Tania Maduro, also gave an update on his condition from her account.

"I booked him a hotel for tonight in a town with a train so he can catch one home tomorrow," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "My sister will pick up, help set him up, and bring food that my gramma will make him."

Maduro, who met Colchester in South Africa before settling down with him in the United States, added that she's "out of the country, and was not able to make to VA quick enough to get him."