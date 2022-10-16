90 Day's Sumit Says Jenny 'Broke' His Stomach, Displaced Navel 'Practicing' Kama Sutra: 'No More Cowgirl'

"Last night, we went to a Kama Sutra class. But, it turned out to be everything the opposite of sexy," Jenny Slatten said on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

By
Published on October 16, 2022 10:01 PM
Photo: TLC

Not everything went to plan when Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten tried Kama Sutra for the first time.

During this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jenny, 63, revealed that she injured her husband while practicing positions they learned in a class during their honeymoon.

"So far this honeymoon has been interesting. We did a lot of things that we would not normally have ever done," she shared. "Last night, we went to a Kama Sutra class. But, it turned out to be everything the opposite of sexy."

Sumit, 33, further explained how he was injured, saying, "Last night, when we got back to the room, we were practicing this Kama Sutra yoga and I think Jenny got too excited doing the cowgirl and she sat on me and my stomach. And broke my stomach."

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
TLC

After calling a doctor, the couple realized he had "navel displacement" which was "leaking."

"I was in the toilet most of the time. And I don't want to do that again," Sumit said.

While discussing the injury, Jenny told her husband, "So basically, no more cowboy pose, that's what the doctor said."

However, Sumit corrected her and said it was actually a "cowgirl pose" they should no longer be doing. He added, "Maybe the cowboy is gonna work but the cowgirl nah, nah, nah."

"Ok. No more cowgirl. Only cowboy," she conceded.

Sumit nearly got himself in hot water when he tried to explain how the injury could have been avoided, explaining that people should be weighed before trying "any kind of yoga positions."

"You should weigh people first… you're calling me fat now," Jenny jokingly responded.

"I'm not calling you fat, like, I'm calling myself little skinny," he corrected and she replied, "Ok, that was a good save."

TLC

As the couple prepared to leave their honeymoon, Sumit opened up about his strained relationship with parents after marrying Jenny last year.

"The longer I won't talk to them, they will start feeling like that I choose Jenny over them, but I didn't do that," he shared. "I want both of them in my life and they cannot live without me and I cannot without them."

Jenny added, "It's frustrating for me to keep seeing Sumit worried about his family. We should be over this…he shouldn't be so worried about his parents anymore. He needs to be with me, that's it."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

