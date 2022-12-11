'90 Day' : Sumit's Father Holds the Line — Leave Jenny and Rejoin the Family or Make a New Life in America

Sumit's family gave an ultimatum on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and it involves divorce

By
Published on December 11, 2022 10:00 PM
90 Day's Jenny Is 'Sick of Compromising' as She Tries to Convince Sumit to Move to America
Photo: TLC

Sumit Singh's family will only accept him back if he leaves his wife, Jenny Slatten.

Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? featured a brutal family conversation that saw Sumit's father lay down the law.

A quick refresher: Sumit married Jenny, who is 30 years his elder, in secret. When he finally told his family, they formally disowned him. His mother left in tears, and hasn't seen her son since.

In an attempt to mend their relationship, Jenny and Sumit met with some members of Sumit's family — not including his mother, who still wouldn't see her son — on Sunday's episode.

Even with Jenny's own daughter there to help mend rips in the family, Sumit's loved ones still didn't see a purpose for his marriage to a woman who is older than his own mother.

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
TLC

Sumit's father was blunt about what it would take for Sumit to be welcomed back home. He spoke from the perspective of Sumit's absent mother.

"She wants a separation from Jenny," he said. Speaking directly to Sumit in their language, so Jenny and her family could not understand, the father added, "You think you have the best right now, but I hope you can find someone better."

Sumit did not respond.

Last week's episode showed Jenny telling his father that they'll move to America if they aren't welcomed by his family. Sumit's father made a surprising comment on the topic — and encouraged Sumit to go to America, as he's no longer wanted by his parents.

Though he has permission from every side to leave India, Sumit isn't budging. The 33-year-old has been vocal about his want to stay in India — and expects his wife, Jenny, to stay, too, even while being ostracized from the only people she knows in the country.

Another part of Sunday's episode saw Sumit claim he won't leave India because he'd like to raise his kids there. Jenny was shocked by the admission, as she and Sumit agreed early into their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have children together.

However, Sumit's hatching a plan to have kids as a way to win back the love of his parents — no matter what that means for Jenny.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
90 Day: Sumit's Family Dismisses 10-Year Relationship and Demands He Divorce
'90 Day' : Sumit's Family Dismisses 10-Year Relationship with Jenny and Demands He Divorce Her
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day' : Jenny Ambushes Sumit's Family with Plan to Move to U.S. Because They'll 'Never' Accept Her
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day' : Sumit Wants Jenny's Daughter to 'Stay out of It' After She Urges Him to Choose Jenny over Family
90 Day’s Sumit Shocks 63-Year-Old Wife Jenny with Admission He Wants Kids in the Future
'90 Day' : Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day' : Immigration Lawyer Wonders If Jenny Is a 'Spinster' Given Her 30-Year Age Difference with Sumit
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
'90 Day Fiancé' : Sumit Plans on Kids — but Hasn't Discussed It with 63-Year-Old Wife Jenny
90 day Fiancé - Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Liz Wonders If Relationship with Ed Is 'Healthy and Stable' amid a 'True Test' over Custody Battle
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' : Michael Packs Up and Tells Angela to 'Marry' Billy When She Refuses to Cancel Canada Trip
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim and Usman Prepare to Blend Their Families — Even After She Calls His Adoption Idea 'Crazy'
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela and Michael
'90 Day' 's Michael Tells Angela 'We Are Done' After She Prioritizes 'Crush' Billy over Their Marriage
90 Day's Sumit Says Jenny 'Broke' His Stomach, Displaced Navel 'Practicing' Kama Sutra: 'No More Cowgirl'
90 Day's Sumit Says Jenny 'Broke' His Stomach, Displaced Navel 'Practicing' Kama Sutra: 'No More Cowgirl'
90 Day’s Jovi Asks Yara to Have a Second Child as a Way to Fix Their Marital Problems: So ‘You Can Control Me?
'90 Day' 's Yara Bristles at Jovi Wanting to Fix Marriage with a Second Child If It Means He'll 'Control Me More'
90 Day's Jenny Is 'Sick of Compromising' as She Tries to Convince Sumit to Move to America
'90 Day' 's Jenny Is 'Sick of Compromising' as She Tries to Convince Sumit to Move to America
Big Ed and Liz from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After
'90 Day' : Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day Fiancé' : Jenny Worries Her Resistance to 'Spice Up' Sex with Sumit Puts Their Relationship 'in Jeopardy'
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day Fiancé' : Honeymooners Jenny and Sumit Vow to Start a 'New Life' After Being Disowned