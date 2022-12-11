'90 Day' : Sumit's Father Holds the Line — Leave Jenny and Rejoin the Family or Make a New Life in America

Sumit Singh's family will only accept him back if he leaves his wife, Jenny Slatten.

Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? featured a brutal family conversation that saw Sumit's father lay down the law.

A quick refresher: Sumit married Jenny, who is 30 years his elder, in secret. When he finally told his family, they formally disowned him. His mother left in tears, and hasn't seen her son since.

In an attempt to mend their relationship, Jenny and Sumit met with some members of Sumit's family — not including his mother, who still wouldn't see her son — on Sunday's episode.

Even with Jenny's own daughter there to help mend rips in the family, Sumit's loved ones still didn't see a purpose for his marriage to a woman who is older than his own mother.

TLC

Sumit's father was blunt about what it would take for Sumit to be welcomed back home. He spoke from the perspective of Sumit's absent mother.

"She wants a separation from Jenny," he said. Speaking directly to Sumit in their language, so Jenny and her family could not understand, the father added, "You think you have the best right now, but I hope you can find someone better."

Sumit did not respond.

Last week's episode showed Jenny telling his father that they'll move to America if they aren't welcomed by his family. Sumit's father made a surprising comment on the topic — and encouraged Sumit to go to America, as he's no longer wanted by his parents.

Though he has permission from every side to leave India, Sumit isn't budging. The 33-year-old has been vocal about his want to stay in India — and expects his wife, Jenny, to stay, too, even while being ostracized from the only people she knows in the country.

Another part of Sunday's episode saw Sumit claim he won't leave India because he'd like to raise his kids there. Jenny was shocked by the admission, as she and Sumit agreed early into their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have children together.

However, Sumit's hatching a plan to have kids as a way to win back the love of his parents — no matter what that means for Jenny.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.