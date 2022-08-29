'90 Day Fiancé' : Sumit's Mother Disowns Him After Revelation He Married 30-Years-Older Jenny

Sumit and Jenny met online 10 years ago — but his family still won't accept their marriage

By
Published on August 29, 2022 03:33 PM
Jenny and Sumit
TLC. Photo: TLC

Sumit's worst fear has come true.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the reality star's parents disowned him when he confessed he'd married Jenny.

After 10 years of dating — and eventual marriage — Sumit, 33, revealed he did tie the knot with the American woman 30 years older than him against his parent's wishes.

The conversation wasn't necessarily peaceful. It featured Sumit's mom, Sahna, adamantly protesting any future marriage between the pair. "If you think that we will be happy if you get married, that won't ever happen," Sahna said. "You will never get married. Not even on my deathbed would I say that you can marry her."

What followed was an emotional conversation. Sumit chose the moment to tell his family he'd already legally wed 63-year-old Jenny. His mother burst into tears.

"If you're ever at my door, I will insult you and throw you out," she told her son. "Never again."

Sumit's father, Anil, tried to calm the situation. While he comforted his wife, he asked for the family to speak calmly. Still, the conversation ended with disagreement on how Sumit's romantic life should continue, as Jenny sat silently beside him.

Sumit's seemingly permanent rift with his family comes long after Jenny and Sahna seemed to have a breakthrough. During the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired in November, Sahna seemed to see the good in Jenny.

"I want to say that you are a very good-natured person," Sahna said in conversation with Jenny. "So fine, whatever God has written will happen. We think we should maintain the love between us. Jenny, we will love you. We will love you a lot."

Some time between the two encounters, the tone shifted. Sumit expected possible disagreement when he revealed the secret — and Jenny encouraged him not to tell his parents about their marriage at all.

"I know it's hard for Jenny to understand, but I cannot keep this from my parents, because they are the only people who love me along with Jenny unconditionally," Sumit said in a confessional on Sunday night. "Whatever I do, it's possible that I might lose them but I have to tell them."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

