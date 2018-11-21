90 Day Fiancé: Steven and Olga Have Tense Argument About How to Raise Their Son

Tensions are simmering between Steven and Olga on this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, the couple find themselves arguing as they return home from the hospital after welcoming their son.

“Olga, we definitely do have to talk,” Steven says. “You tell me, ‘Stop touching him. Stop doing that.’ You’re not going to tell me to stop touching my son. He’s not only your kid.”

“I know, but Steven, I wash [my] hands before I touch him,” Olga responds.

“Yeah, and I washed mine, too,” Steven fires back. “You’re not going to tell me not to touch my son. I don’t care what you think this is going to be.”

Olga tries to appease him, but he won’t back down.

“It’s just the way you say it to me, Olga. ‘Go wash your hands,’ ” he says. “My family speaks to me that way and you know it, and do you see how I’m done putting up with them? He needs to grow up with manners.”

Olga insists she wants the same for their son, but takes issue with Steven’s tone.

“You just like, run the room, touch me very hard — like, it’s hurtful,” she says. “You’re acting like a crazy. I was feeding the baby and you’re like, ‘Hurry up, Olga. Hurry up, Olga. Hurry up.’ Afterwards, I hear, ‘Olga, he’s hungry.’ “

“He is hungry. And he was crying, but he can cry,” Steven says. “He can wait until we get home.”

“No, he can’t,” Olga replies.

“A hungry baby can’t wait,” she adds. “The baby needs to come first — even before Steven.”

The couple first met on the beach when Olga was vacationing in the U.S. for the summer. After just a month and a half, Olga discovered she was pregnant. After she returned to Russia, they decided to get engaged so Steven would be able to bring her back to the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.