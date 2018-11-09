90 Day Fiancé: Steven Says 'Hell Will Be Raised' If He Can't Be with Olga During Son's Birth

Russia has different rules than the United States when it comes to the delivery room.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Steven and Olga run into a little trouble leading up to the birth of their son.

Although the couple, both 20, met in the U.S., the pair are in Olga’s native homeland of Russia to deliver their child. While it’s standard practice in the U.S., where Steven is from, for men to be permitted in the delivery room, in Russia, Steven is told that he needs to get permission from the doctor before he’s allowed to join Olga inside — even though she’s close to giving birth.

Before being asked to leave for the night, Steven and Olga share an emotional moment together. Steven kisses her and then kneels down to kiss her stomach before enveloping her in a big hug.

“If the baby comes tonight while I’m not here, it’s going to be sad,” he tells her.

“I think it’s very absurd that the father is not allowed to be in the delivery room to see his own son be born,” he tells producers later. “I can’t wait to get my own family to America and be away from these crazy rules here.”

“I will be watching my kid get born,” he vows. “If not, all hell will be raised in that hospital. I’m not missing the birth of my son.”

The couple first met on the beach when Olga was vacationing in the U.S. for the summer. After just a month and a half, Olga discovered she was pregnant. After she returned to Russia, they decided to get engaged so Steven would be able to bring her back to the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.